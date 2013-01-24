Clear visibility of security posture
Cost effective, competitive edge
Regularly scheduled updates and upgrades
Assurance of extended operation
Continuous, secure performance
Predictable budget planning
Patches for medical devices need to be medically validated and verified according to FDA regulations. Philips performs a detailed medical validation before offering any new security patch.
Philips stands ready to upgrade your Microsoft™ operating system, software, and clinical applications to ensure secure, uninterrupted system performance and extension of device lifecycle2.
Through the use of programs such as Technology Maximizer and Software Evolution Services, we keep you on the pathway to the latest upgrades and innovations and extend the life expectancy of your legacy systems by maintaining optimal performance.
When any of your clinical application upgrades necessitates an OS upgrade, both will be upgraded simultaneously. And if computer hardware replacement is required to support the application upgrade, it will be included.
Based on your unique needs, Philips is ready to provide support
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
