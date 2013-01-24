Home
Philips Cybersecurity services
Cybersecurity protection and upgrade services

Philips Cybersecurity protection
and upgrade services


Maintaining the security of your medical devices today and throughout their lifetime
Services to ensure your systems are always capable of delivering critical patient care


Philips Cybersecurity protection and upgrade services are intended to keep your Philips systems secure through coordinated vulnerability disclosures, medically validated OS patching, software upgrades to the latest security level, and network segmentation.
In addition, these services will help you maximize the lifetime usage of your medical devices.

Medical devices require a significant capital expense. Securing, updating, and maintaining them in a rapidly changing healthcare environment is critical to good patient care. Solutions that provide sustainable performance while delivering protection help achieve this.

*Cybersecurity services will only be available for acquisition in North America market in 2021 for select Philips modalities

Benefits of protection and upgrading

Clear visibility of security posture

Cost effective, competitive edge

Regularly scheduled updates and upgrades

Assurance of extended operation

Continuous, secure performance

Predictable budget planning

Philips Protection and upgrade services are divided into three distinct modules

Philips OS patching service
Philips Software upgrade service OS and applications
Philips Network segmentation service
As with all elements in our portfolio of cybersecurity services, you may select the options that best suit your requirements.

OS patching service


Philips OS patching service offers a proactive, controlled, and semi-automated way to roll out the latest security patches for the Microsoft™ operating system running on the Philips medical devices across your organization. There is no need to worry about manually identifying and installing relevant fixes and keeping devices up to date. Our OS patching provides access to security patches when and where you need them1. It offers peace of mind regarding patch management and minimizes your cybersecurity risks.:

Patches for medical devices need to be medically validated and verified according to FDA regulations. Philips performs a detailed medical validation before offering any new security patch.
 

  • Patches are installed at your convenience
  • Patches can be installed by you, via remote installation, or onsite by an field service engineer
  • After installation, full diagnostic tests are run to ensure validity of the patch

Philips Software upgrade service (OS and applications)

 

Philips stands ready to upgrade your Microsoft™ operating system, software, and clinical applications to ensure secure, uninterrupted system performance and extension of device lifecycle2.

Through the use of programs such as Technology Maximizer and Software Evolution Services, we keep you on the pathway to the latest upgrades and innovations and extend the life expectancy of your legacy systems by maintaining optimal performance.

When any of your clinical application upgrades necessitates an OS upgrade, both will be upgraded simultaneously. And if computer hardware replacement is required to support the application upgrade, it will be included.

Based on your unique needs, Philips is ready to provide support

Technology Maximizer

Technology Maximizer is designed to pair with our maintenance services agreements to help you maximize your clinical capabilities and equipment performance.

This software upgrade and hardware refresh program keeps your system technology in state-of-the-art shape for 5 years after installation. Your entire fleet will be standardized on the same software level, ensuring the same workflows, image quality, and capabilities.
Learn more
RightFit Evolution

Software Evolution Services


Developed specifically for our patient monitoring systems, RightFit Evolution provides software upgrades for central station and/or patient monitors. The latest software assures interoperability and protection against cyber-attacks and opens up new opportunities for improved patient care. RightFit Evolution Advanced offers PC and/or server refresh when required by software upgrades.
Learn more

Philips Network segmentation service


Firewalls segment your internal network into subnets and then applies specific firewall filter rules on them. This approach can isolate important nodes on the network until a threat is neutralized.

Philips mShield is a firewall solution developed specifically for imaging systems that provides an additional layer of security without limiting device functionality. mShield uses strict rules to evaluate the validity of traffic, and restricts traffic to only authorized devices and specific services. Therefore, it protects devices so that patients can continue to receive their treatment, even if there is malicious activity on the network.
Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosures

According to the Industrial Control Systems – Cyber Emergency Response Team (ICS-CERT), Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosures (CVD) is the process of gathering information from vulnerability finders (i.e. CyberMDX), coordinating the sharing of that information between relevant stakeholders, and disclosing the existence of software vulnerabilities and their mitigations to various stakeholders including the public.

Philips takes the CVD process very seriously and has been vigilant in identifying and mitigating issues and publishing results of all such vulnerabilities for you to see. Product Security Status documents have product-specific vulnerability updates and security-related information such as supported anti-virus software, OS security features, and remote service.

Visit our Security Advisory webpage even if there is malicious activity on the network.

