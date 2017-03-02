Philips introduces new digital solutions and services to advance pathology at the 2017 USCAP Annual Meeting

San Antonio TX, USA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced upcoming additions to its portfolio of pathology solutions as part of its presence at the 2017 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting. At the Philips booth (#202), USCAP attendees will experience a broadened portfolio of computational pathology and digital pathology solutions and services that extend collaboration and efficiencies with the aim of supporting improved patient care.

Pathology plays a critical role in the detection and diagnosis of a wide variety of diseases, including cancer. Increasing cancer incidence, an aging population and efforts to improve patient outcomes have put cancer diagnostics and pathology services under considerable pressure. Digitization of the tissue slide that the pathologist normally views using a microscope could help increase operational efficiencies, while advanced image recognition and genomics information technology could further support the pathologist in automation and potentially help increase accuracy in pathology.

As part of this year’s USCAP, Philips will unveil these new technologies that showcase our expansion plans for open pathology solutions, and participate in industry discussions on the transition to digital.

Global collaboration and expertise sharing

Philips IntelliSite Collaboration Suite is a new software as a service being developed on Philips HealthSuite digital platform that will connect pathologists worldwide. This case sharing platform aims to allow pathologists to have easy access to expertise and consultation services to speed turnaround times and enable cost savings for consultation. Users will be able to share cases with specific specialists or set up new connections. With Collaboration Suite, there is the opportunity to open new business models for both pathologists and pathology laboratories alike, and can extend their consultation services globally. The Collaboration Suite global roll-out is expected in the second half of 2017.

Computational pathology and smart image analytics

As an early innovator in computational pathology, Philips wants to empower pathologists to support improved patient care. The suite of computational pathology solutions include quantitative support to the pathologist, as well as guidance in tissue extraction for molecular diagnostics.

Philips Digital Pathology Solutions portfolio is being expanded to support computational pathology offerings from Philips as well as partners. We aim to offer computational pathology solutions along three strategic directions. First, clinically validated image analysis applications that aim to assist the pathologist in routine case review, which could help to standardize and facilitate first time right decisions. In partnership with Visiopharm, we will offer applications for semi-quantification of breast IHC markers1.

Second, Philips’ research application TissueMark2 that helps in automatic identification of tumor region and subsequent quantification for macro dissection. Third, Philips’ research application Xplore2 that enables image and study data management, and biomarker discovery with additional tools that help streamline research and biomarker discovery.

Open platform for building digital pathology ecosystem

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution3 will add new capabilities in its open research platform allowing support of additional image file formats to its image management system, including DICOM. This could potentially offer users the ability to leverage prior investments in scanners and extend their utility as they grow their digital pathology networks. We are committed to work with partners to develop state of the art computational pathology applications via our open platform.

Educational session

Philips will host a seminar & luncheon “Digital pathology moving from pilot to practice” on March 6th 12:00 – 1:00 pm CT in the Bowie Room at the San Antonio Grand Hyatt Hotel. The event will include discussions featuring Philips Digital Pathology Solutions’ Esther Abels, guest speakers Andrew H. Beck, MD, PhD from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Anil Parwani, MD, PHD, MBA, professor at The Ohio State University, and Director of Pathology Informatics and Digital Pathology Shared Resource at The James Cancer Hospital. The event is open to all USCAP attendees.

For more information on Philips’ presence at the 2017 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology Annual Meeting, visit www.philips.com/digitalpathology and follow @Philips_Path for #USCAP17 updates throughout the event.

1) Visiopharm is the legal manufacturer of the breast IHC applications (HER2, ER, PR, Ki67). The applications are CE-IVD for Europe and Research Use Only for United States and Rest of the world.

2) TissueMark and Xplore is a research application. PathXL is legal manufacturer.

3) Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is CE-IVD marked. In the United States, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution pending review of a request for de novo classification.