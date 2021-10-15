Digital pathology is a novel approach to diagnosis that incorporates digital images of tissue into the pathology workflow rather than visual examination of the slide by a microscope. Gaining momentum in recent years, digital pathology features a highly automated workflow that allows pathologists to compile clinically actionable information in a timely manner and enables the easy sharing of images for enhanced collaboration.

As the first and only digital pathology solution marketed for primary diagnostic use in the U.S., the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution assists pathologists in the managing, scanning, storing, presenting, reviewing, and sharing of information across labs and lab networks. Philips’ agreement with MGH and BWH includes leveraging the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution to empower greater collaboration between pathologists and access to expert opinions on patient cases, and the development of teaching and training sets to educate pathologists around the globe about the innovative technologies and processes involved in digital pathology.

“Leading the digital transformation in anatomic pathology is key to evolving the field to better meet the needs of patients and pathologists,” said David Louis, MD, Pathologist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital. “Determining how to integrate intelligent technology into workflows is a first step to change how pathologists work on a day to day basis and to allow for the introduction and development of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostic anatomic pathology.”

“Digital pathology helps labs and health systems improve the speed and quality of diagnoses through streamlining workflows and enhancing connection to expert opinions around the world to complement a pathologist’s individual expertise,” said Marlon Thompson, General Manager, Philips Digital Pathology Solutions. “Partnering with MGH and BWH will help expand the adoption of digital pathology and allow more institutions to collaborate and see the true benefits of automated technology in pathology.”

Designed to be interoperable with various information systems, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution features an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner, image management system and display, which work together to unify relevant patient data and streamline pathologists' workflows. The solution was recently awarded the 2017 POPULAR SCIENCE "Best of What's New Award" in the Health category, recognizing Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution's significant step forward in imaging diagnostics.

[1] In Canada, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is licensed by Health Canada for in vitro diagnostic use. In the United States, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution can be used for in vitro diagnostic purposes. In the European Union, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is CE Marked under the European Union's 'In Vitro Diagnostics Directive' for in vitro diagnostic use. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is registered for in vitro diagnostic use in Japan, Singapore and Middle East.