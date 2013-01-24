Home
    Multi-Touch Display

    24BDL4151T/00
    Make it personal
      Multi-Touch Display

      24BDL4151T/00
      Make it personal

      Promote. Inform. Intrigue. This clear, responsive Philips Multi-Touch Smart Display makes a superb all-in-one solution. Content is simple to manage remotely and it's easy to connect 4G modules. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement

        Make it personal

        Compact Multi-Touch display.

        • 24"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        Android 7 SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day.

        Built-in camera, mic, and speaker

        The built-in camera, mic, and speaker make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smartsolution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

        Easy installation with PoE+ technology

        Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

        Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

        Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot get onto the local network.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          59.94  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          23.6  inch
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080
          Brightness
          210  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          170  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          160  degree
          Display colors
          16.7 M

        • Operating system

          Operating System
          Android 7.1.2

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          • RK3399
          • TSUMOP88CDT9-1
          Memory
          4GB DDR3
          Micro SD Card Slot
          Micro SD ver2.0 (SD/SDHC card upto max 128GB)
          Internal memory storage
          16GB EMMC

        • Camera

          Camera
          Built-in 2MP/1080P (1920 x 1080)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 2W

        • Communication

          Wi-Fi/ WLAN
          On board IEEE802.11 b/g/n/ac 2.4/5 GHz
          External 4G mPCIe slot
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          micro SD
          USB
          • USB 2.0 x 1
          • USB 3.0 x 1 w/fast charging
          Audio output
          3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
          External control
          RJ45
          Video input
          HDMI
          Video output
          HDMI

        • Convenience

          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Other convenience
          G sensor for Auto-rotation
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • WiFi

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 1.5A
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Consumption (Typical)
          25  W
          PoE + (Power over Ethernet)
          44-57V DC. 1.2A
          Comsumption (Max)
          45 W

        • Regulatory approvals/ Others

          Regulatory approvals
          • IEC 60950 class A
          • CB
          • CCC
          • CE
          • C-Tick
          • FCC, Class A
          • GS
          • PSE
          • TUV
          • UL
          Warranty
          3 years (where applicable)

        • Accessories

          Stand
          desktop stand (Landscape only)
          Included accessories
          • DC power adapter
          • HDMI cable
          • Power plug
          • Quick start guide
          • USB cable
          Included Accessories
          • Screws for 4G module board(2pc
          • Screws for Stand (4pcs)
          • Wire Clamper (2pcs)

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0-45  °C
          Relative humidity
          operating:30% ~ 80%, storage:10%-85%  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (storage)
          -10 ~ 60  °C

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          566.50  mm
          Set Height
          361.10  mm
          Set Depth
          49.20  mm
          Product Weight
          4.7 kg
          VESA Mount
          100 x 100 M4
          Set Depth (inch)
          1.94  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          14.22  inch
          Set Width (inch)
          22.3  inch
          Bezel width
          22.6mm (L/R), 30.8(T), 33.9(B)
          Product weight (lb)
          10.36  lb

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60,67 Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 72 Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • DC power adapter
        • HDMI cable
        • Power plug
        • Quick start guide
        • USB cable

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

