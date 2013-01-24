Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    P-Line Display

    42BDL5055P/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Tough and capable Tough and capable Tough and capable
      -{discount-value}

      P-Line Display

      42BDL5055P/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Tough and capable

      Meet the demands of challenging environments with a robust P-Line professional Full HD display. Tough components keep this display working from kitchen to engine room. The wide viewing angle ensures crucial information is clear. See all benefits

      P-Line Display

      Tough and capable

      Meet the demands of challenging environments with a robust P-Line professional Full HD display. Tough components keep this display working from kitchen to engine room. The wide viewing angle ensures crucial information is clear. See all benefits

      Tough and capable

      Meet the demands of challenging environments with a robust P-Line professional Full HD display. Tough components keep this display working from kitchen to engine room. The wide viewing angle ensures crucial information is clear. See all benefits

      P-Line Display

      Tough and capable

      Meet the demands of challenging environments with a robust P-Line professional Full HD display. Tough components keep this display working from kitchen to engine room. The wide viewing angle ensures crucial information is clear. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all p-line-series

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        P-Line Display

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Tough and capable

        Robust, bright 24/7 display.

        • 42"
        • Powered by Android
        • 500cd/m²
        D-image:clinically accurate imaging

        D-image:clinically accurate imaging

        This Philips Professional Display is factory-calibrated to meet clinical compliance standards for greyscale performance. The optimal image achieved by the display can be used to review medical images in consultation rooms or lecture theatres.

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

        Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

        Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

        Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot get onto the local network.

        Proof of Play for Android content. Know what's playing

        Be sure your Android-powered Philips Professional Display is showing the right content-even when you're not there. When playing content via the embedded media player, you can set up your display to take automatic screenshots at regular intervals. Screenshots are stored on the display's internal memory, and you can choose to receive them via email.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          106.7  cm
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1300:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.4833 x 0.4833 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Operating system
          Android 5.1.1

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Display Port1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI 1.4 (x2)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 2.0 (x1)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort (x1)
          • DVI-I (x1)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • Micro SD (x1)
          • Micro USB(type B)x1
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Optional WiFi functionality
          requires WiFi module and external antennas

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 480I, 30Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          946.9  mm
          Set Height
          541.0  mm
          Set Depth
          56.8  mm
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.3  inch
          Set Width (inch)
          37.28  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          21.3  inch
          Bezel width
          6.5mm
          Product weight (lb)
          34.2  lb
          Product weight
          15.5  kg
          VESA Mount
          200 x 200 mm, M6

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • IR Loopthrough
          • RS232
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI
          • VGA
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          • RS232
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          Other convenience
          G sensor

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          85  W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80(operation),5 - 95(storage)  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          Stand
          BM04642/00(optional)
          Included Accessories
          • Edge Alignment Kit (1 )-2pcs
          • Edge Alignment Kit (2)-1pcs
          • Logo guide
          • Philips logo
          • Thumbscrew (8pcs)
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • M4A
          • MP1
          • MP2
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Video
          • 3GP
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • CCC
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • VCCI
          • CECP
          • EAC
          • PSB
          • EMF
          • UL/cUL
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Octacore Cortex A53 1.5GHz
          GPU
          PowerVR SGX6110
          Memory
          2GB DDR3
          Storage
          16GB EMMC

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top