    Multi-Touch Display

    43BDL4051T/00
    Engage them
      Multi-Touch Display

      43BDL4051T/00
      Engage them

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional Full HD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

        Engage them

        10-point Multi-Touch display.

        • 43"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          108.0  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42.5  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          450  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1100:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.49 x 0.49 mm
          Display colors
          16.7 million
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Panel technology
          IPS

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Infrared touch
          Touch points
          10 simultaneous touch points
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          • 5 mm tempered safety glass
          • Anti-Glare
          • Anti-Reflective

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x2)
          • DVI-D
          • USB
          • VGA (via DVI)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (via DVI-D)
          Audio input
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • 3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • RJ45
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • micro SD
          • micro USB
          • mPCIe
          • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
          • USB

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Picture in picture
          PIP
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Memory
          16GB eMMC

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1002.6  mm
          Set Height
          590.8  mm
          Set Depth
          91.4  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          39.47  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          23.26  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.60  inch
          Product weight
          19.4  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          42.77  lb
          Bezel width
          29.2 mm
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Consumption (Typical)
          59  W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • USB cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          Optional accessories
          ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
          Stand
          BM05922 (Optional)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CCC
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • RoHS
          • CB
          • C-Tick
          • BSMI
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • GOST
          • PSE
          • VCCI
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • WAV
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PDF
          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
          GPU
          ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
          Memory
          2GB DDR3
          Storage
          16GB EMMC
          Wifi
          2.4 G

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

