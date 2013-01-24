Home
      Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content. See all benefits

      Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content. See all benefits

      Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content. See all benefits

        Simple, smart, sharp 18/7 display.

        • 55"
        • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
        • Ultra HD
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

        Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        Remote system management through CMND

        Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

        Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.7  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.315 x 0.315 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Color Enhancement
          • Color Temperature Adjustment
          • De-interlacer
          • Noise Reduction
          • Smart Picture
          Operating system
          Android 5.0.1
          Panel technology
          AMVA

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 480p, 30, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz
          • 576p, 25, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI (x2)
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45

        • Convenience

          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          Lockable
          Network controllable
          • LAN (RJ45)
          • RS232
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Placement
          • Landscape (18/7)
          • Portrait (12/7)
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          Remote Control Lock
          Memory
          8GB eMMC
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (400x400mm)
          Signal loop through
          • IR Loopthrough
          • RS232
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 15

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          12.9 mm (T/L/R), 14.7 mm (B)
          Set Width
          1239.2  mm
          Set Height
          711.6  mm
          Set Depth
          61.7  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          48.79  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          28.02  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.43  inch
          Product weight
          15.96  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          35.19  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, 200 x 400 mm, M6 x 8

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80% (operation),5 - 95%(storage)  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          145 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Consumption (Typical)
          150  W
          Comsumption (Max)
          200 W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Quick start guide
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Remote Control
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV
          • DAT
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Japanese
          • Czech
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • CB
          • FCC, Class B
          • BSMI
          • CCC
          • EAC
          • EMF
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • PSB
          • CECP

        • Internal Player

          Storage
          8GB eMMC
          CPU
          ARM Quad-core processor
          Memory
          2GB DDR3

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)

