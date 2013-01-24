Home
    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    55BDL6002H/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Turn heads Turn heads Turn heads
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      55BDL6002H/00

      Turn heads

      Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      Turn heads

      Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

      Turn heads

      Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      Turn heads

      Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

        Turn heads

        High-brightness 24/7 display.

        • 55"
        • 2500cd/m²
        • Full HD
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

        Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

        Remote system management through CMND

        Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

        High brightness (2500 cd/m2). Suited to semi-outdoor use

        Make an impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display delivers a clear picture in areas that are subject to high ambient light. Perfect for window displays and public-information areas.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.7  cm
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          2500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000 : 1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000 : 1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 B
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Composite (Share component Y)
          • Display Port1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-D (x1)
          • HDMI 1.4 (x2)
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
          • Component (BNC x3)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-I (x1)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • 3.5mm jack
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • USB 2.0 (x1)

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          13.6 mm(Even bezel)
          Set Width
          1243.2  mm
          Set Height
          714  mm
          Set Depth
          137.7  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          48.9  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          28.1  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          5.42  inch
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6
          Product weight
          31.84  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          70.20  lb
          Smart insert height
          200  mm
          Smart Insert mount
          100mm x 100mm pitch, 6xM4L6

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          • IR
          • RJ45
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Ease of installation
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          295  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Comsumption (Max)
          420 W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
          Included Accessories
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Edge Alignment Kit (1) -1 pcs
          • Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • Thumbscrew (8pcs)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Portuguese
          • Dutch
          Regulatory approvals
          • CB
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • EAC
          • EMF
          • FCC, Class A
          • PSB
          • PSE
          • VCCI
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • PLS
          • WAV
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • ISM
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • Manifest
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPD
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MT2
          • MTS
          • TS
          • VOB

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz

