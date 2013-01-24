Home
    Professional LED TV

    55HFL5010T/12
    Connect and control
      Professional LED TV

      55HFL5010T/12
      Connect and control

      With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership

      Professional LED TV

      Connect and control

      With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

      Connect and control

      With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

      Professional LED TV

      Connect and control

      With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

        Connect and control

        for future proof guest experience

        • 55" MediaSuite
        • LED
        • DVB-T2/T/C & IPTV
        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

        SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

        Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

        Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

        Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

        Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

        Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

        Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

        Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.

        AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimum effort

        App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to setup the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.

        Integrated IPTV system for optimal customized interactivity

        Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.

        Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

        With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

        Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

        The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

        On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

        With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED Full HD
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)
          Picture enhancement
          • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
          • Pixel Plus HD

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          20 (2x10)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Sound Features
          • AVL
          • Incredible surround
          • Dynamic Bass
          • Dolby MS10

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/C
          Analog TV
          PAL
          IP Playback
          • Multicast
          • Unicast
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          • SECAM

        • Wireless Connectivity

          Wifi-Direct
          • DirectShare
          • Miracast
          Wireless LAN
          802.11 b/g/n

        • Connectivity Rear

          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI1
          HDMI 1.4
          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          Scart
          • RGB
          • CVBS
          • SVHS
          VGA input
          15 pin D-sub
          AV input
          CVBS shared with YPbPr
          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack
          Component
          YPbPr + L/R cinch
          DVI audio in
          Mini-Jack
          Ethernet (LAN)
          RJ-45
          External Control
          RJ-48
          External power
          • 12V/15W
          • Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Side

          HDMI2
          HDMI 1.4
          USB1
          USB 2.0
          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          HDMI
          • ARC (all ports)
          • DVI (all ports)
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          LAN
          Wake up on LAN
          Scart
          Power on scart
          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface

        • Features

          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          • HbbTV
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          SmartInfo
          • HTML5 Browser
          • Interactive Templates
          • Picture Slide Show
          CMND Create & Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Real-time TV Status (IP)
          • Remote Management over IP/RF
          • Content Creation
          • TV Group management
          Your brand
          • SmartInfo
          • Welcome Logo
          • Welcome Message
          • SmartTV Custom Background
          • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
          • IPTV System
          Apps
          • Appcontrol
          • Cloud-based Apps
          Revenue generation
          • AppRevenue
          • MyChoice
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF/IP
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Wake Up On Channel
          • Wake up Sounds
          Clock
          • Clock in Standby Mode
          • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
          • On-screen Clock
          • Optional External Clock
          Channels
          Combined List
          Interactive DRM
          • VSecure
          • Playready Smoothstreaming
          Control
          • Block Automatic Channel Update
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
          Power control
          • Auto Power ON
          • Green/fast startup
          • WoLAN
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Format
          • Volume
          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          Anti-Theft
          • Battery Anti-theft Protection
          • Kensington Lock

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Healthcare RC compatible
          • Nurse call system compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Multimedia connections
          • USB
          • LAN
          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • 3GP
          • ASF
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • PS
          • Quicktime
          • TS
          • WMV
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • ASS
          • SMI
          • SSA SUB
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Picture formats supported
          • BMP
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • GIF
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Remote Control 22AV1409A/12
          • Tabletop Swivel stand
          • 2xAAA Batteries
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          • Power Cord
          Optional
          • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
          • Setup RC 22AV8573/00

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A++
          Eu Energy Label power
          52  W
          Annual energy consumption
          76  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1239  mm
          Set Height
          712  mm
          Set Depth
          66/79  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1239  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          778  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          266  mm
          Product weight
          15.3  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          17.8  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • 400 x 200 mm
          • M6

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

