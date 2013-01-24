Home
    Q-Line Display

    65BDL3010Q/00
    Stand out
      Q-Line Display

      65BDL3010Q/00
      Stand out

      Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Full HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware.

        Stand out

        Easy-setup 18/7 display.

        • 65"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Ultra HD
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

        Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          64.5  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          163.9  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.372 x 0.372 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Panel technology
          VA
          DICOM
          Clinical D-image

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • USB
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI (x4)
          • VGA (via DVI)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          Other connections
          OPS

        • Convenience

          Screen saving functions
          Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Placement
          Landscape
          Start-up
          • Switch on delay
          • Switch on status
          • Boot on source
          Start-up window
          enable / disable Philips logo
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          13.9 (Top/Left/Right) 14.9 (Bottom) mm
          Set Width
          1458.7  mm
          Set Height
          834.7  mm
          Set Depth
          81.6  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          57.43  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          32.86  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.21  inch
          Product weight
          26.05  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          57.43  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          145 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Comsumption (Max)
          260 W
          Consumption (Typical)
          145  W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          Included Accessories
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • USB Cover and screw x1
          Stand
          BM05922

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • MPEG
          • H.264
          • JPEG
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • WMA
          • HEAAC
          • MPEG

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Japanese
          • Arabic
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CB
          • FCC, Class B

