      Discover a new level of interaction

      Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

        Discover a new level of interaction

        with this multi touch LED display

        • 65"
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

        Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

        A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        Anti-glare glass with low optical parallax

        With this integrated touch display, the anti-glare glass with low optical parallax allows for the most immersive touch experience. With little to no glare and low reflection on the display, images are crystal clear with pure color and great clarity.

        AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

        Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in portrait mode.

        Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

        Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

        Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

        Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          163.9  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          3000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.74 x 0.74 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Panel technology
          VA

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Infrared touch
          Touch points
          10 simultaneous touch points
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          • 5 mm tempered safety glass
          • Anti-Glare
          • Anti-Reflective

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x2)
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • USB
          • Component (BNC)
          • Composite (BNC)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (via DVI-D)
          Audio input
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • 3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • RJ45
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • USB
          • OPS

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape (16/7)
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          • LAN (RJ45)
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          29.2
          Set Width
          1492.40  mm
          Set Height
          867.40  mm
          Set Depth
          99.80  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          58.76  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          34.15  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.93  inch
          Product weight
          43.1  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          95  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Consumption (On mode)
          176 W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • USB cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          Optional accessories
          • Table top stand
          • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Japanese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • RoHS
          • CB
          • C-Tick
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • EPEAT
          • FCC, Class B
          • GOST
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • WAV
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Optional accessories: Table top stand
        • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

