    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    65BDL4550D/00
      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      65BDL4550D/00

      Say more

      Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips’ superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Say more

      Say more

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Say more

        Say more

        Smart, fast 24/7 display.

        • 65"
        • Powered by Android
        • 500cd/m²
        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

        Create and update content with CMND & Create

        Create and update content with CMND & Create

        Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

        Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

        Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

        With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

        Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

        ADS wide-view panel display

        Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          64.5  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          163.8  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @60HZ
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          9  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.372 x 0.3 72 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Operating system
          Android 8.0
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Panel technology
          ADS
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Display Port1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          OPS

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50,60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1462.3  mm
          Set Height
          837.3  mm
          Set Depth
          89.9(D@Handle)/68.9(D@Wall mount)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          57.57  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          32.96  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.54(D@Handle)/2.71(D@Wall mount)  inch
          Bezel width
          14.9 mm (Even bezel)
          Product weight (lb)
          61.95  lb
          Product weight
          28.1  kg
          VESA Mount
          400mm(H) x 400mm(V), M6

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 15
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          • HDMI
          • RS232
          Network controllable
          RS232
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          179  W
          Comsumption (Max)
          309 W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Quick start guide
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
          Included Accessories
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • AC Switch Cover
          • USB Cover (x1)
          • Screws

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • HEAAC
          • MPEG
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • MPEG
          • H.263
          • H.264
          • H.265
          • VP8

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CB
          • CE
          • BSMI
          • CCC
          • FCC, Class A
          • PSB
          • RoHS
          • VCCI
          • CU
          • EMF
          • EnergyStar 8.0
          • ETL
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          2 x A53 + 2 x A73
          GPU
          ARM Mali G51
          Memory
          3GB DDR
          Storage
          32 GB eMMc

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

