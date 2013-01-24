Home
      From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips vibrant Ultra HD picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips vibrant Ultra HD picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Keep it simple

      From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips vibrant Ultra HD picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips vibrant Ultra HD picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

        Keep it simple

        Standalone Pro TV

        • 65" Studio
        • 4K Ultra HD
        • DVB-T2/C/S2

        Mixed channel map to combine analogue, DVB-T/C/S channels

        One integrated channel list for digital (T/C/S) and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital (T/C/S) channels.

        Instant initial USB cloning. Rapidly configure Pro TVs

        Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

        Secure menu and control locking

        By disabling or enabling the local control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorised use of the TV via the control buttons, saving the hotelier overheads.

        USB auto playback. Music, movies, and more

        Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          3840x2160p
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          5000
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          16 (2x8)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Sound Features
          • Equalizer
          • Balance
          • AVL
          • Incredible surround
          • Dynamic Bass
          • Dolby MS10

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T2/C/S2
          • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
          Analog TV
          • PAL
          • SECAM

        • Connectivity Rear

          Antenna
          • IEC-75
          • F-Type
          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          HDMI2
          • HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          • ARC
          HDMI3
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          VGA input
          15 pin D-sub
          AV input
          CVBS+L/R (Cinch)

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack
          USB1
          USB 2.0
          HDMI1
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through

        • Features

          Digital services
          • Subtitles
          • Teletext
          • MHEG
          • Now&Next
          • 8d EPG
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation (incl. HP)
          • Joystick Control Lock
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          Your brand
          Welcome Logo
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • via USB
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          Switch On control
          • Channel/Source
          • Picture Style
          • Volume (incl. HP)
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          Channels
          • Combined List
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          Control
          Block Automatic Channel Update
          Power control
          Green/fast startup
          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          Anti-Theft
          Kensington Lock

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          Multi-Remote Control
          Convenience
          Headphone out

        • Multimedia

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Video playback supported
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • HEVC
          • TS
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SSA SUB
          • ASS
          • SMI
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Picture formats supported
          • BMP
          • JPG
          • PNG
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@30Hz

        • Supported Display Resolution

          HDMI
          Up to 3840x2160p@60Hz
          Tuner
          • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
          • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
          USB
          • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
          • Others: up to 1920x1080@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Remote Control 22AV1407A/12
          • 2xAAA Batteries
          • Edge Stand
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          Optional
          • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
          • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A++
          Eu Energy Label power
          82  W
          Annual energy consumption
          119  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 45 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          63  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          347  mm
          Set Height
          846  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          900  mm
          Set Width
          1457  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1457  mm
          Product weight
          23.5  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          24.1  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • 400 x 400 mm
          • M6

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Table top stand
        • Warranty leaflet

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
