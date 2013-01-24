Home
    U-Line Display

    75BDL3000U/00
    Captivate your audience
      U-Line Display

      75BDL3000U/00
      Captivate your audience

      Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 75" display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world

      U-Line Display

      Captivate your audience

      Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 75" display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world

      Captivate your audience

      Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 75” display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world See all benefits

      U-Line Display

      Captivate your audience

      Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 75” display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world See all benefits

        Captivate your audience

        With an ultra large screen experience

        • 75"
        • Edge LED Backlight
        • Ultra HD
        Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

        Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

        Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen. QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments, and meeting rooms.

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        CMND: Take control of your displays

        A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

        See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

        Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

        Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          74.5  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          189.3  cm
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          410  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.429 x 0.429 mm
          Display colors
          1073 M
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI (x3)
          • Component (RCA)
          • Composite (RCA)
          Video output
          DisplayPort
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • 3.5mm jack
          • External speaker connector
          • SPDIF
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • RJ45
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • AC-out
          • OPS
          • USB

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          12.50 mm
          Set Width
          1676.60  mm
          Set Height
          955.00  mm
          Set Depth
          73.80  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          66.01  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          37.60  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.91  inch
          VESA Mount
          600 x 400 mm, M8
          Product weight
          53.3  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          117.51  lb
          Smart insert height
          300  mm
          Smart insert width
          250  mm

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape (16/7)
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          • LAN (RJ45)
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • DisplayPort
          • IR Loopthrough
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Picture in picture
          PIP
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          197  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • RS232 cable
          • HDMI cable
          Optional accessories
          • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
          • IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Portuguese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • FCC, Class A
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • WAV
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • RS232 cable
        • HDMI cable
        • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
        • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

