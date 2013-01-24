Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    86BDL3012T/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Engage them Engage them Engage them
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      86BDL3012T/00

      Engage them

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      Engage them

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

      Engage them

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      Engage them

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

      Similar products

      See all multi-touch-series

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Multi-Touch Display

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Engage them

        20-point Multi-Touch display.

        • 86"
        • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

        QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

        Turn a single Philips Professional Display into a bezel-free 2x2 videowall. By connecting four independent sources, you can effortlessly play multiple channels at once. Simply tell the display which zone should play which content. Ideal for situations like broadcast control rooms, where feeds from multiple cameras need to be clearly visible.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

        Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          85.6  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          217.4  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          410  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.4935x0.4935 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI (x3)
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • Component (RCA)
          Video output
          DisplayPort
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • 3.5mm jack
          • External speaker connector
          • SPDIF
          Other connections
          • micro USB
          • OPS
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1024 x 768, 43, 60,70,75Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 900, 66,76Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60,67,71,75,76Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60,75Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
          • 1400 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 640 x 350, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 848 x 480, 60Hz
          • 960 x 720, 60,75Hz
          UHD Formats
          • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
          • 4096 x 2160, 24 Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 50Hz
          • 1080p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 4K x 2K
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1957  mm
          Set Height
          1128  mm
          Set Depth
          98.4  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          77.04  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          44.40  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.87  inch
          Bezel width
          28.4mm(T/L/R/B)
          Product weight (lb)
          201.2  lb
          Product weight
          91.26  kg
          VESA Mount
          600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 200 mm

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Low Bright
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Picture in picture
          PIP

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 7.5A
          Consumption (Typical)
          317  W
          Comsumption (Max)
          471 W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • HDMI cable
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          • USB cable
          Included Accessories
          RS232 daisy-chain cable

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • PLS
          • WAV
          • WMA
          USB Playback Video
          • ISM
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • Manifest
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPD
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MT2
          • MTS
          • TS
          • VOB
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • PNG

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • VCCI
          • EAC
          • FCC, Class B
          • PSB
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • USB cable

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top