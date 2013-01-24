Home
    LCD monitor

    BDL4230ET/00
    More audience interaction
      LCD monitor

      BDL4230ET/00
      with the touchscreen 107 cm (42") LCD Display

      • Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction
      • Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc
      • SmartPower for energy saving
      • Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p
      • Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions
        More audience interaction

        Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity with the BDL4230ET display. And thanks to the interactive touchscreen, you can also engage your customer much closer than ever before.
        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

        The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

        The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

        Advanced anti image sticking function

        Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

        Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

        Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

        Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

        Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          107  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1400:1
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Display colors
          1.06 billion colors
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Pixel pitch
          0.48mm x 0.48mm

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • DVI-D x1
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          • USB B-Type
          AV input
          • HDMI x1
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • S-video x1
          • Audio (L/R) x2
          AV output
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • Audio (L/R) x1
          Other connections
          • AC-out
          • External loudspeaker connector
          • Component RCA x1

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 5x5
          Picture in picture
          PIP
          Screen saving functions
          ixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Signal Loop Through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Network controllable
          RS232

        • Dimensions

          Smart Insert mount
          160 x 300 x 55 mm
          Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
          6.3 x 11.81 x 2.17"
          Set Width
          993  mm
          Set Height
          586  mm
          Set Depth
          120  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          39.1  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          23.1  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          4.7  inch
          Set height (with stand)
          666  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          319  mm
          Set height (with stand) (inch)
          26.2  inch
          Set depth (with stand) (inch)
          12.6  inch
          Product weight
          27  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          59.4  lb
          VESA Mount
          200 x 200 mm/200 x 400 mm
          Bezel thickness
          30 mm/1.2"

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          Typ 182W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 12 W (8 Ohm)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Stand
          BM05411 + BM00001

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          Europe/North America 3 years
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • CCC
          • RoHS

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

