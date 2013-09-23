Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Signage Solutions

    D-Line Display

    BDL4235DL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Deliver your marketing messages in style Deliver your marketing messages in style Deliver your marketing messages in style
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      BDL4235DL/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Deliver your marketing messages in style

      Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 42" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the direct LED backlight. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Deliver your marketing messages in style

      Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 42" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the direct LED backlight. See all benefits

      Deliver your marketing messages in style

      Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 42" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the direct LED backlight. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Deliver your marketing messages in style

      Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 42" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the direct LED backlight. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all E-Line series

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Signage Solutions

        Signage Solutions

        D-Line Display

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Deliver your marketing messages in style

        with the full HD LED Display

        • 42"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

        White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

        IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy

        Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

        Smart Control Software Suite

        Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

        Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

        Simply share & stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

        USB Media Playback

        Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive, and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

        Schedule what you want, when you want

        You can freely schedule the right content at the right time to satisfy your customer information needs. Mix and manage your content over multiple video input signals as USB, VGA, DVI and HDMI. Simply create one or more play lists with the scheduling function to be in control of your content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

        Many Functions. One Wire

        Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

        Power consumption below the industry average

        Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          • SPDIF
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Video input
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • USB
          • Component (RCA)
          • Composite (RCA)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          106.47  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          41.92  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Pixel pitch
          0.4833 x 0.4833 mm
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Display colors
          16.7 Milion
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          6  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          Packaging
          Reusable box

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 7W RMS

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          51.5 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          991.6  mm
          Product weight
          15.21  kg
          Set Height
          584.0  mm
          Set Depth
          113.9  mm
          Wall Mount
          200 x 200 mm, 400 x 200 mm
          Bezel width
          28.5 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50.000  hour(s)
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • 3G2
          • 3GP
          • ASF
          • ASX
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • F4V
          • FLV
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • MPE
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • QT
          • TRP
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV
          • Xvid
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AC3
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • AMR
          • EC3
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • OGA
          • OGG
          • WAV
          • WMA

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          Stand
          BM04642 (Optional)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Italian
          • Traditional Chinese
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • BSMI
          • CB

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us
            Best Online Shop 2024 award
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.