    Multi-Touch Display

    BDL4254ET/00
      -{discount-value}

      Multi-Touch Display

      BDL4254ET/00
      with this multi touch LED display

      • Full HD LED technology for brilliant images
      • IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy
      • Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction
      • True multi touch with 5 simultaneous touch points
      • USB Plug-and-Play compatible
        Discover a new level of interaction

        Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.
        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

        White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

        IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy

        Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

        Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

        The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

        True multi touch with 5 simultaneous touch points

        Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 5 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user to interact with your application simultaneously, the 5 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.

        USB Plug-and-Play compatible

        Simply connect the display via USB to your mediaplayer for automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        Open Pluggable Specification Slot

        Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Compatible with all leading operating systems

        Our touch displays are software independent and supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

        Smart Control Software Suite

        Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

        Portrait mode operability

        This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          106.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          450  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1300:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Display colors
          1.06 Billion
          Pixel pitch
          0.485 x 0.485 mm
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Optical sensing
          Touch points
          5 simultaneous touchpoints
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          4 mm tempered safety glass

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.1a)
          • HDMI
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • Component (RCA)
          • Composite (RCA)
          Video output
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (via DVI-D)
          Audio input
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • 3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9
          Other connections
          • USB
          • AC-out
          • OPS

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Signal Loop Through
          • DVI
          • RS232
          • VGA
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Picture in picture
          PIP
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          976.16  mm
          Set Height
          569.50  mm
          Set Depth
          79.80  mm
          Bezel width
          19.5 mm
          Product weight
          24.3  kg
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 200 mm, 100 x 100 mm

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Mains power
          90 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          120 W (Typ.)
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • RS232 cable
          • USB cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          Stand
          BM05462 (Optional)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Spanish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CCC
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • RoHS
          • EPA
          • CB
          • C-Tick
          • EAC
          • EMF
          • KUCAS
          • SASO
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual on CD-ROM

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

