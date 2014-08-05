Search terms

    Signage Solutions

    E-Line Display

    BDL4660EL/00
    Connect with your audience 24/7
      Signage Solutions E-Line Display

      BDL4660EL/00
      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With this energy efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With this energy efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With this energy efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With this energy efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

        Connect with your audience 24/7

        With the future proof Smart Collection

        • 46"
        • Edge-lit LED
        • Full HD
        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

        White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

        AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

        Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

        Optional OPS Slot

        Open Pluggable Specification is an industry standard slot in to which you can add an OPS-compatible media player. This gives you the ability to upgrade or change your hardware whenever you need. Turning your display in to an all-in-one digital signage solution has become simplicity personified.

        Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

        Simply share & stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          117  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          46  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Pixel pitch
          0.53025 x 0.53025 mm
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Display colors
          1073.7 million
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          6.5  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x2)
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • USB
          • Component (RCA)
          • Composite (RCA)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Other connections
          OPS
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 10
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          Ease of installation
          • Smart Insert
          • AC Out
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          • Card OPS RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10 W RMS

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          93.26 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
          Set Width
          1052.7  mm
          Product weight
          21.3  kg
          Set Height
          607.3  mm
          Set Depth
          69  mm
          Wall Mount
          400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
          Bezel width
          15.8 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • MP4

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          Optional accessories
          • ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
          • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
          Stand
          BM04642 (Optional)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • J-Moss
          • PSE
          • VCCI

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
        • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

