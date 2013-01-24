Home
    LCD monitor

    BDL5545ET/00
    Find a new level of audience interaction
      LCD monitor

      BDL5545ET/00
      with the multi touch display

      • Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction
      • Display Port for faster graphics support
      • Open Pluggable Specification Slot
      • Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc
      • SmartPower for energy saving
      LCD monitor

      with the multi touch display

      • Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction
      • Display Port for faster graphics support
      • Open Pluggable Specification Slot
      • Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc
      • SmartPower for energy saving
      with the multi touch display

      • Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction
      • Display Port for faster graphics support
      • Open Pluggable Specification Slot
      • Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc
      • SmartPower for energy saving
      LCD monitor

      with the multi touch display

      • Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction
      • Display Port for faster graphics support
      • Open Pluggable Specification Slot
      • Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc
      • SmartPower for energy saving
        Find a new level of audience interaction

        Get even closer to your audience than ever before with the touch screen LCD display. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.
        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

        The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

        Display Port for faster graphics support

        Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

        Open Pluggable Specification Slot

        Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Advanced anti image sticking function

        Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

        Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

        The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

        Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

        Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

        Slim bezel design for a stylish look

        A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

        Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

        The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

        Many Functions. One Wire

        Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          5000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63 mm
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          MAC 640 x 480
          60  Hz
          MAC 832 x 624
          60  Hz
          MAC 1152 x 870
          60  Hz

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • DVI-D x1
          • RJ45
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          • USB B-Type
          AV input
          • HDMI x1
          • Component (BNC) x1
          AV output
          Audio (L/R) x1
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • Display Port
          • AC-out

        • Convenience

          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Signal Loop Through
          RS232
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Network controllable
          RS232
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          0 - 90  %
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          217W (Typ)
          Standby power consumption
          <1W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 7W (RMS)
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 7W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Optional accessories
          • Fixed wall mount
          • Flexible wall mount
          • Ceiling mount

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • RoHS

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          41 mm/1.6"
          Set Width
          1299  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          51.1  inch
          Set Height
          769.8  mm
          Set Height (inch)
          30.3  inch
          Set Depth
          143.7  mm
          Set Depth (inch)
          5.7  inch
          Product weight
          54  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          108.5  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 200 mm/400 x 400 mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 60489 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Technical specifications

          Touchpoints
          • 2 Touchpoints  s
          • 4mm Safety Glass  s
          • Optical IR Touch Technology  s

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

