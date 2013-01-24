Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LED Display

    BDL5585XL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Hold your audience spellbound Hold your audience spellbound Hold your audience spellbound
      -{discount-value}

      LED Display

      BDL5585XL/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Hold your audience spellbound

      Delivering your marketing messages has never been so stylish. With a super narrow bezel and a whole host of features, this display can fit in seamlessly as a standalone unit or as a part of a striking video wall. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LED Display

      Hold your audience spellbound

      Delivering your marketing messages has never been so stylish. With a super narrow bezel and a whole host of features, this display can fit in seamlessly as a standalone unit or as a part of a striking video wall. See all benefits

      Hold your audience spellbound

      Delivering your marketing messages has never been so stylish. With a super narrow bezel and a whole host of features, this display can fit in seamlessly as a standalone unit or as a part of a striking video wall. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LED Display

      Hold your audience spellbound

      Delivering your marketing messages has never been so stylish. With a super narrow bezel and a whole host of features, this display can fit in seamlessly as a standalone unit or as a part of a striking video wall. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all videowall-series

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LED Display

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Hold your audience spellbound

        with this high performance LCD display

        • 140 cm (55")
        • direct LED
        • Full HD
        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        DVI Daisy Chain

        DVI Daisy Chain

        Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

        Direct LED Backlight

        Enjoy superior light uniformity with a direct LED backlight which gives you even greater contrast ratios. Purer whites bring an even wider color gamut enhancing the color rendering, making your viewing experience more enjoyable than ever before. And with substantially lower power consumption, your overall TCO is lower too.

        Many Functions. One Wire

        Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

        Network Controllability: RJ45

        Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

        Display Port for faster graphics support

        Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

        The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

        High brightness for clearer images

        Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

        Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

        The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          700  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          3000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • DVI-D x1
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          • RJ45
          AV input
          Component (BNC) x1
          Other connections
          • Display Port
          • DVI Out
          • USB
          • HDMI

        • Convenience

          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 10
          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          Keyboard control
          Hidden
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          5.5 mm total between panels
          Set Width
          1215  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          47.8  inch
          Set Height
          686  mm
          Set Height (inch)
          27.0  inch
          Set Depth
          126  mm
          Set Depth (inch)
          5.0  inch
          VESA Mount
          400 x 200 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          150W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W (RMS)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • RoHS

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 60492 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top