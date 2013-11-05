Search terms

    Signage Solutions

    Video Wall Display

    BDL5586XH/00
    Create the most stunning video walls
      Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

      Create the most stunning video walls

      Wow your audience with the most stunning video wall. Incorporating the ultra narrow bezels to maximize the viewing experience, our displays are sure to get your marketing messages across in style. See all benefits

        Create the most stunning video walls

        with an ultra narrow bezel display

        • 55"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        • 800cd/m²
        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

        White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

        IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy

        Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

        High brightness for clearer images

        Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 800 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

        Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

        Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 5 x 5 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

        Advanced Color Calibration

        Ensure a uniform color across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced color calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in color consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

        Smart Control Software Suite

        Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

        Open Pluggable Specification Slot

        Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

        IR Passthrough

        Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

        Portrait mode operability

        This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63mm
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          800  cd/m²
          Display colors
          1.06 billion
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1400:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          10  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          Video input
          • DisplayPort
          • HDMI
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • Component (BNC)
          • CVBS
          Audio input
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • 3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          OPS
          Video output
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (via DVI-D)
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Picture in picture
          • PIP
          • PBP
          • POP
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 5 x 5
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel shift, Low bright
          Signal loop through
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          • IR Passthrough
          • IR Daisy-chain
          Ease of installation
          • Edge Alignment Kit
          • Edge Alignment Pins
          • Keyboard Control Lock
          • Remote Control Lock
          • Carrying Handles
          Other convenience
          Kensington lock
          Safety control functions
          • Heat Control
          • Temperature Sensor
          • Failover
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • LAN (RJ45)
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          • Card OPS RS232
          Packaging
          Reusable box

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          240W (Typ.)
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W (RS232 in active)
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 480p, 30, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz
          • 576p, 25, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1215.2  mm
          Product weight
          36  kg
          Set Height
          686.0  mm
          Set Depth
          121.2  mm
          Wall Mount
          400 x 400 mm
          Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
          3.3 mm, 1.8 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • RS232 cable
          • Edge alignment pins
          • Edge alignment plates
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          • IR cable 3.5mm Jack (1.8M)
          Optional accessories
          • Color calibration kit
          • Edge finishing kit
          Stand
          BM05462 (Optional)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • CB
          • EPEAT

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • RS232 cable
        • Edge alignment pins
        • Edge alignment plates
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • IR cable 3.5mm Jack (1.8M)
        • Optional accessories: Color calibration kit
        • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit

