    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    BDL6526QT/00
    Discover a new level of interaction
      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      BDL6526QT/00

      Discover a new level of interaction

      Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      Discover a new level of interaction

      Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

      Discover a new level of interaction

      Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      Discover a new level of interaction

      Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

        Discover a new level of interaction

        with this multi touch LED display

        • 65"
        • Edge-lit LED
        • Full HD
        • Optical Imaging, 6 Touchpoints
        Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

        Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

        A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

        Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

        Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

        Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

        The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

        True multi touch with 6 simultaneous touch points

        Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 6 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user to interact with your application simultaneously, the 6 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.

        Compatible with all leading operating systems

        Our touch displays are software independent and supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          163.9  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          64.5  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          5000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.74 x 0.74 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Optical sensing
          Touch points
          6 simultaneous touch points
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          5 mm tempered safety glass

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x2)
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • Component (RCA)
          • Composite (RCA)
          • USB
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          Audio input
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • 3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • RJ45
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • USB
          • OPS

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape
          Signal Loop Through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          • IR Loopthrough
          Network controllable
          • Card OPS RS232
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Picture in picture
          PIP
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1488.4  mm
          Set Height
          863.4  mm
          Set Depth
          78.1  mm
          Product weight
          54.4  kg
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6
          Bezel width
          26.2 mm

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Mains power
          90 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • RS232 cable
          • USB cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          Optional accessories
          HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CCC
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • RoHS
          • EPA
          • CB
          • C-Tick
          • EAC
          • EMF
          • KUCAS
          • SASO
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

