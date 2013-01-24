Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LCD monitor

    BDL6545AT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Open up a new era of interaction Open up a new era of interaction Open up a new era of interaction
      -{discount-value}

      LCD monitor

      BDL6545AT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      with the multi-touch LCD display

      • Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction
      • Open Pluggable Specification Slot
      • SmartPower for energy saving
      • Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc
      • Designed for 24/7 operation
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      LCD monitor

      with the multi-touch LCD display

      • Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction
      • Open Pluggable Specification Slot
      • SmartPower for energy saving
      • Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc
      • Designed for 24/7 operation
      See all benefits

      with the multi-touch LCD display

      • Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction
      • Open Pluggable Specification Slot
      • SmartPower for energy saving
      • Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc
      • Designed for 24/7 operation
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      LCD monitor

      with the multi-touch LCD display

      • Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction
      • Open Pluggable Specification Slot
      • SmartPower for energy saving
      • Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc
      • Designed for 24/7 operation
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Multi-Touch series

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LCD monitor

        Total:

        Open up a new era of interaction

        Take audience participation to a whole new level with the 165 cm (65") full HD LCD display. With your own touch applications, the sky's the limit!
        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

        The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

        Open Pluggable Specification Slot

        Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

        Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

        Temperature sensor measures the health condition

        This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

        Advanced anti image sticking function

        Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

        Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

        Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          165.1  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          5000:1
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.744 x 0.744 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Display screen type
          LCD Full HD W-UXGA Act. matrix

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          MAC 640 x 480
          60  Hz
          MAC 832 x 624
          60  Hz
          MAC 1152 x 870
          60  Hz

        • Convenience

          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 5 x 5
          Picture in picture
          PIP
          Signal Loop Through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Network controllable
          RS232
          Placement
          Landscape

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W (8 Ohm)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          Optional accessories
          • Fixed wall mount
          • Flexible wall mount
          • Ceiling mount
          Stand
          BM06511

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          Warranty
          Europe/North America: 3 years

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • USB B-Type
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • HDMI
          AV input
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • S-video x1
          • DVI-D x1
          • Component RCA
          AV output
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • Audio (L/R) x2
          • Audio (L/R) x1

        • Technical specifications

          Touchpoints
          Optical Sensing Touch  s

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <1W
          Consumption (On mode)
          Typ. 309W

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          45 mm r/l, 42 mm top, 39 mm bottom
          Set Width
          1522  mm
          Set Height
          889  mm
          Set Depth
          124  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          59.9  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          35.0  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          4.9  inch
          Product weight
          71.6  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          157.5  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 60484 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          4.8  inch
          Depth
          12.3  cm
          Height
          35.0  inch
          Height
          88.9  cm
          Weight
          157.849  lb
          Weight
          71.6  kg
          Width
          59.9  inch
          Width
          152.2  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand
            Back to top

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.