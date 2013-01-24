Home
    Sonicare Essence+ Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    HX3281/32
    Sonicare
    Removes up to 3x more plaque* for a superior clean
      Sonicare Essence+ Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      HX3281/32

      Removes up to 3x more plaque* for a superior clean

      With its one button mode and EasyStart feature, this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is the simple way to help patients find a gentler power toothbrush experience. It removes up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Removes up to 3x more plaque* for a superior clean

        *than a manual toothbrush

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

        Optimized to deliver superior plaque removal*

        Optimized to deliver superior plaque removal*

        This brush head features densely-packed, high-quality tufts to effectively remove plaque. Also features specially curved power tufts to easily reach teeth at the back of the mouth.

        EasyStart

        EasyStart

        Gently increases power over the first 14 uses to ease patients into the Sonicare brushing experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          1 ProResults plaque control
          Charger
          1
          Handles
          1 Essence+

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Fresh green

        • Cleaning performance

          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Performance
          Removes up to 3x more plaque*
          Speed
          Up to 31000 brush movement/min
          Timer
          SmarTimer
          Whitening benefits
          Helps maintain white teeth

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 10 days
          Handle
          • Ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 10 days

