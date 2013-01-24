Home
    Philips Sonicare DailyClean 2300

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3281/68
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning
      Philips Sonicare DailyClean 2300 Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX3281/68
      Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning

      Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you've never brushed your teeth before.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Improves gum health by up to 100%*

        Improves gum health by up to 100%*

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gumline to improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush. And, the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

        A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

        Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

        Battery life

        Battery life

        Lasts up to 14 days between charges.

        Click-on brush head system

        Click-on brush head system

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits Philips Sonicare toothbrush PowerUp Battery, Essence+/Elite+/CleanCare+ handles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          2 intensities
          • High
          • Low

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 DailyClean 2300
          Brush heads
          1 G2 Optimal Gum Care
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Dark blue

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31000 brush movement/min
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Handle
          Ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 14 days

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

