    Philips Sonicare Xtreme

    Battery sonic toothbrush

    HX3881/02
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    Advanced plaque removal made simple
      Philips Sonicare Xtreme Battery sonic toothbrush

      HX3881/02
      Advanced plaque removal made simple

      Philips Sonicare Xtreme is the battery-powered sonic toothbrush that is clinically proven to deliver superior plaque removal versus a manual toothbrush See all benefits

        Advanced plaque removal made simple

        The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Smartimer

        Smartimer

        Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

        Soft bristles

        Philips Sonicare e-Series brush heads have extra gentle bristles to ensure deep yet gentle cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 Essence
          Brush heads
          1 e-Series standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Timer
          SmarTimer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy screw-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Handle
          Ergonomic design
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Two AA batteries included
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

