Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Sonicare For Kids

    Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    HX6392/02
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      HX6392/02
      Overall Rating / 5

      Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

      The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

      The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits

      Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

      The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

      The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all sonicare-for-kids

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        For Kids

        For Kids

        Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

        Philips shop price

        Total:

            Sonicare For Kids rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Dispense

         

            Buy from Philips

         

        Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

        The fun way to inspire better brushers

        • Built-in Bluetooth®
        • Coaching App
        • 2 brush heads & 8 stickers
        • 2 modes
        Training and tracking

        Training and tracking

        Children receive rewards and badges to keep them motivated, including gifts to keep their “Sparkly” training partner happy and healthy. A separate dashboard in the app allows parents to monitor their child’s performance and progress as well as set up custom milestones and incentives. In a survey, 98% of parents said it’s easier to get their child to brush longer and better*.

        Personal brushing coach

        Personal brushing coach

        Children navigate the app with the help of their training partner “Sparkly,” whose mouth acts as a visual brushing guide, teaching children to thoroughly brush each quadrant of the mouth.

        Bluetooth® connectivity

        Bluetooth® connectivity

        Connects via Bluetooth® wireless technology to a mobile device so kids can interact with the coaching app while they brush. The handle tells the app how long the child is brushing.

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

        KidTimer

        KidTimer

        Gradually increases brushing time over 90 days until reaching the dentist-recommended two minutes to train kids to brush longer.**

        Two brush head sizes

        Two brush head sizes

        Provide the perfect option for every mouth. Standard and compact sizes are comfortable fit for kids ages 4 and older.

        Two kid-friendly power modes

        Two kid-friendly power modes

        Give them just the right amount of power — low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.

        Eight faceplate stickers

        Eight faceplate stickers

        Interchangeable stickers allow children to make the toothbrush uniquely their own.

        KidPacer

        KidPacer

        KidPacer encourage kids to brush their entire mouth effectively for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes.

        Ergonomic, easy-grip handle

        Ergonomic, easy-grip handle

        Easy for small hands to maneuver independently and comfortably.

        Rubber overmold

        Rubber overmold

        Provides added protection for growing teeth and a safer, gentler brushing experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Power modes
          2

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 Sonicare for Kids Bluetooth-enabled handle
          Brush heads
          • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
          • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
          Charger
          1
          Stickers
          8 customization stickers

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Aqua

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          75% more effective*
          Health benefits
          For healthy oral care habits
          Timer
          KidTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Display
          Illuminated display
          Handle
          • Rubber grip for easy handling
          • Slim ergonomic design

        • Compatibility

          iOS compatibility
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • with iOS7 operational system
          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Versus using a toothbrush without the app
            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
            Back to top
            Back to top