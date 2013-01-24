Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    HX6582/51
    Sonicare
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Healthier gums in 2 weeks Healthier gums in 2 weeks Healthier gums in 2 weeks
      -{discount-value}

      Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      HX6582/51
      Find support for this product

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks

      Philips Sonicare EasyClean combines our patented Sonicare toothbrush technology and the ProResults gum health brush head to remove up to 6x more plaque*. It offers an effective solution to prevent and reduce the early signs of gum disease.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks

      Philips Sonicare EasyClean combines our patented Sonicare toothbrush technology and the ProResults gum health brush head to remove up to 6x more plaque*. It offers an effective solution to prevent and reduce the early signs of gum disease.

      Similar products

      See all easyclean

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        EasyClean

        EasyClean

        Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Healthier gums in 2 weeks

        The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

        • 1 mode
        • 2 brush heads
        Exclusive bonus items only available to dental professionals

        Exclusive bonus items only available to dental professionals

        Now you can offer an exclusive Philips Sonicare EasyClean bonus item your patients won't find anywhere else, for improved gum care. Designed around patient needs for dental offices like yours, the package includes: 1 extra ProResults gum health brush head.

        Designed for optimal gum health improvement

        Designed for optimal gum health improvement

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features densely-packed, high-quality tufts to effectively remove plaque and improve gum health. Specially curved power tufts to easily reach teeth at the back of the mouth. Also features gentle trim profile to cushion teeth for an extra gentle brushing experience.

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

        EasyStart

        EasyStart

        Gently increases power over the first 14 uses to ease patients into the Sonicare brushing experience.

        Quadpacer

        Quadpacer

        Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.

        Smartimer

        Smartimer

        Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.

        Recharge indicator

        Light blinks to let user know the battery needs recharging.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 EasyClean
          Brush heads
          2 ProResults gum health
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Glacier Green

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 6X more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Improve gum health in 2 weeks*
          Whitening benefits
          Helps maintain white teeth
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
            Back to top
            Back to top