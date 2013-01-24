A triple threat to fight bad breath

Up to 80% of bad breath comes from odor-producing bacteria that accumulate and hide deep within the porous surface of your tongue. TongueCare+ combines three powerful components that work together to form an advanced fresh breath solution. The innovative tongue brush, with 240 MicroBristles, contours to the tongue to clean away bad breath bacteria below the surface. Specially formulated BreathRx tongue spray kills 99% of the germs that cause bad breath* and neutralizes lingering odors. Sonicare sonic technology breaks up and cleans away debris with 31,000 strokes per minute.