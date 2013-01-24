Up to 100% less gingival inflammation*

With Premium Gum Care, even the deepest clean is gentle. As the brush head moves along the gumline, its flexible sides and bristles absorb any excessive pressure so gums are protected even if patients are brushing too hard. Its rounded profile allows the bristles to clean evenly while being gentle on gums. Extra-soft gumline bristles deliver a gentle yet effective clean along the gumline, where gum disease starts. The brush head's smaller size allows easy maneuvering even in hard-to-reach areas.