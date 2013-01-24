Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Healthier gums for a healthier smile
Help patients practice better gum health and protect their smile with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of gums for 2x more surface contact* as they brush & superior plaque removal at the gumline See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthier gums for a healthier smile
Help patients practice better gum health and protect their smile with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of gums for 2x more surface contact* as they brush & superior plaque removal at the gumline See all benefits
Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Philips shop price
Total:
With Premium Gum Care, even the deepest clean is gentle. As the brush head moves along the gumline, its flexible sides and bristles absorb any excessive pressure so gums are protected even if patients are brushing too hard. Its rounded profile allows the bristles to clean evenly while being gentle on gums. Extra-soft gumline bristles deliver a gentle yet effective clean along the gumline, where gum disease starts. The brush head's smaller size allows easy maneuvering even in hard-to-reach areas.
Patients get a personalized clean every time they brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let Premium Gum Care adapt to the unique contours of the mouth. Our bristles adjust to gums and teeth, giving patients up to 2x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard-to-reach spots. Adaptive cleaning technology also: allows gentle tracking along the gumline; absorbs excessive brushing pressure; and enables an enhanced sweeping motion, for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.
Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care is proven to remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It moves to enhance our unique Philips Sonicare cleaning technology so that however patients brush, they get an exceptional clean they can see and feel.
Patients will always get their best possible clean and gum care with our BrushSync mode pairing feature. A microchip in the Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with the connected Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle. It prompts the handle to automatically select the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum health. All your patients need to do is start brushing.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Brush heads exhibit fatigue and bristle wear after three months of normal use. Philips Sonicare smart toothbrushes provide accurate brush head replacement reminders based on how often patients brush and how much pressure they use. For those who don't use a smart toothbrush, Premium Gum Care's blue reminder bristles fade to white to let patients know it's time for a replacement brush head.
Premium Gum Care simply clicks on to a Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. Premium Gum Care fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.
Items included
Design and finishing
Compatibility
Quality and performance
Health benefits