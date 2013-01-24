Home
    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9053/24
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
      Healthier gums for a healthier smile

      Help patients practice better gum health and protect their smile with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of gums for 2x more surface contact* as they brush & superior plaque removal at the gumline See all benefits

        Healthier gums for a healthier smile

        Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

        • 3-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Up to 100% less gingival inflammation*

        Up to 100% less gingival inflammation*

        With Premium Gum Care, even the deepest clean is gentle. As the brush head moves along the gumline, its flexible sides and bristles absorb any excessive pressure so gums are protected even if patients are brushing too hard. Its rounded profile allows the bristles to clean evenly while being gentle on gums. Extra-soft gumline bristles deliver a gentle yet effective clean along the gumline, where gum disease starts. The brush head's smaller size allows easy maneuvering even in hard-to-reach areas.

        Up to 2x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

        Up to 2x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

        Patients get a personalized clean every time they brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let Premium Gum Care adapt to the unique contours of the mouth. Our bristles adjust to gums and teeth, giving patients up to 2x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard-to-reach spots. Adaptive cleaning technology also: allows gentle tracking along the gumline; absorbs excessive brushing pressure; and enables an enhanced sweeping motion, for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.

        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care is proven to remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It moves to enhance our unique Philips Sonicare cleaning technology so that however patients brush, they get an exceptional clean they can see and feel.

        Handle automatically selects optimal mode and intensity*

        Handle automatically selects optimal mode and intensity*

        Patients will always get their best possible clean and gum care with our BrushSync mode pairing feature. A microchip in the Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with the connected Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle. It prompts the handle to automatically select the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum health. All your patients need to do is start brushing.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        For the most effective cleaning, every day

        For the most effective cleaning, every day

        Brush heads exhibit fatigue and bristle wear after three months of normal use. Philips Sonicare smart toothbrushes provide accurate brush head replacement reminders based on how often patients brush and how much pressure they use. For those who don't use a smart toothbrush, Premium Gum Care's blue reminder bristles fade to white to let patients know it's time for a replacement brush head.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Premium Gum Care simply clicks on to a Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. Premium Gum Care fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          3 G3 Premium Gum Care

        • Design and finishing

          Smart Brush Head Recognition
          Yes
          Bristle stiffness feel
          Soft
          Size
          Standard
          Color
          White
          Material brush head
          Soft, flexible rubber sides
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 2 Series plaque defense
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Up to 7x healthier gums*
          Plaque removal
          Removes 10x more plaque*****

            • *in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
            • *than a DiamondClean brush head
            • **in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
            • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
            • ****than a manual toothbrush
