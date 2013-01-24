Home
    Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

    HX9142/32
    Sonicare
    Their techniques may vary, but their results won't
      Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

      HX9142/32
      Their techniques may vary, but their results won’t

      At the core of our Adaptive Cleaning Technology are two components - the innovative AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor. Both features help your patients brush smarter, not harder.

      Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

      Their techniques may vary, but their results won’t

      At the core of our Adaptive Cleaning Technology are two components - the innovative AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor. Both features help your patients brush smarter, not harder.

        Their techniques may vary, but their results won’t

        Our first brush with Adaptive Cleaning Technology

        • 3 modes, 3 intensities
        • 2 brush heads
        • With pressure sensor
        • UV brush head sanitizer
        AdaptiveClean brush head

        AdaptiveClean brush head

        Soft, flexible sides made of rubber allow the bristles to conform to the unique shape of patients’ teeth and gums to provide up to 4x more surface contact*. The brush head’s flexibility helps the bristles gently track along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure. Enhanced sweeping motion delivers a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas*. Proven to remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas*.

        InterCare brush head

        InterCare brush head

        Extra-long, high-density bristles reach deeper between teeth to help remove significantly more plaque* interproximally. Ideal for patients with bleeding gums or increased risk of gum inflammation.

        Intuitive pressure sensor

        Intuitive pressure sensor

        If too much pressure is applied, the handle gently pulsates to tell patients they are brushing too hard to guide proper technique. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.

        New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

        New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

        Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

        Customizable brushing experiences

        Customizable brushing experiences

        Three intensity settings and three cleaning modes provide optimal comfort and performance for a more personalized brushing experience, encouraging better compliance. The three-minute Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. It’s the perfect mode for patients who need to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

        UV sanitizer

        UV sanitizer

        Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*. Can be available as an accessory in one of the dispensing SKUs.

        Smarttimer

        Smarttimer

        Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.

        Quadpacer

        Quadpacer

        Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          White
          Removes surface stains
          Deep Clean
          For an invigorating deep clean
          3 intensities
          • High
          • Low
          • Medium

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 FlexCare Platinum
          Brush heads
          • 1 AdaptiveClean
          • 1 InterCare standard
          Charger
          1
          Travel case
          1
          UV sanitizer
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Platinum gray

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 10x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer
          Pressure sensor
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks***
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Suggested products

            • Than a DiamondClean brush head
            • Than a manual toothbrush
            • Data on file
            • After a single use of each toothbrush vs. Oral-B 3000/6000 CrossAction
            • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
