Soft, flexible sides made of rubber allow the bristles to conform to the unique shape of patients’ teeth and gums to provide up to 4x more surface contact*. The brush head’s flexibility helps the bristles gently track along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure. Enhanced sweeping motion delivers a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas*. Proven to remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas*.
If too much pressure is applied, the handle gently pulsates to tell patients they are brushing too hard to guide proper technique. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.
Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.
Three intensity settings and three cleaning modes provide optimal comfort and performance for a more personalized brushing experience, encouraging better compliance. The three-minute Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. It’s the perfect mode for patients who need to pay extra attention to trouble spots.
Extra-long, high-density bristles reach deeper between teeth to help remove significantly more plaque* interproximally. Ideal for patients with bleeding gums or increased risk of gum inflammation.
Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.
Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.
Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.
