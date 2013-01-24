Home
    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum

    Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    HX9188/11
    Sonicare
    • Deep, gentle cleaning Deep, gentle cleaning Deep, gentle cleaning
      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      HX9188/11
      Deep, gentle cleaning

      With FlexCare Platinum, even the deepest clean is gentle enough to protect your teeth and gums. Thanks to the AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor, you get maximum plaque removal and a gentle experience however you brush. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      Deep, gentle cleaning

      Deep, gentle cleaning

        Deep, gentle cleaning

        10x more plaque removal and healthier gums*

        • 3 modes, 3 intensities
        • 2 brush heads
        • With pressure sensor
        • Tongue brush and tongue spray
        Adaptive cleaning technology for a deep yet gentle clean

        Adaptive cleaning technology for a deep yet gentle clean

        Old habits can be hard to break, except when you're brushing with next generation FlexCare Platinum. Thanks to the innovative AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor that are at the core of our adaptive cleaning technology, even hard-to-reach trouble spots become easy to care for. The bristles of the AdaptiveClean brush head curve around your teeth and gums for up to 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal. If you're brushing too hard, the pressure sensor makes the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so you can be gentle to your gums while being tough on plaque.

        Follows the shape of your teeth and gums for a deeper clean

        Follows the shape of your teeth and gums for a deeper clean

        Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, this brush head can follow every curve. It offers up to 4x more surface contact and up to 10x more plaque removal along the gum line and between teeth. As the brush tracks along the gum line, it absorbs any excessive brushing pressure you might apply so you can be gentle on gums however you brush.

        Alerts you when you're brushing to hard

        Alerts you when you're brushing to hard

        You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum toothbrush will. If you apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently vibrate so you know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.

        Three intensity settings and three cleaning modes

        Three intensity settings and three cleaning modes

        With three intensity settings and three cleaning modes, FlexCare Platinum offers optimal comfort as you get a truly deep clean. If you need to pay extra attention to trouble spots, the three-minute Deep Clean mode delivers exceptional results. Use Clean mode for a superb everyday clean, or White mode for stain removal. Set the intensity to Low, Medium or High according to your personal preference.

        New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

        New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

        Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

        Designed specifically for the tongue

        Designed specifically for the tongue

        In healthy patients, up to 80% of oral malodor comes from the tongue. But most patients don't clean it, and those who do typically use a manual toothbrush, which isn't designed to clean the tongue.

        A powerful combination

        A powerful combination

        Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ pairs sonic technology and the antibacterial strength of Philips Sonicare BreathRx Tongue Spray to target the primary cause of oral malodor. Innovative tongue brush with 240 elastomer MicroBristles to clean deep around papillae. 31,000 vibrations per minute help break up tongue coating and sweep away debris and bacteria. Alcohol-free tongue spray with cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) and ZytexTM to neutralize VSC gasses, in a thick, concentrated formula that lubricates the tongue for a gentle clean.

        Dynamic cleaning action for better oral health

        Dynamic cleaning action for better oral health

        At over 31,000 strokes per minute, next generation FlexCare Platinum delivers a superior clean that you'll both see and feel. The dynamic cleaning action of our sonic technology drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line. As your FlexCare Platinum brush gently massages the gums, it stimulates blood circulation and helps to dislodge plaque. You get a powerful yet gentle clean that delivers clinically proven results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          3 intensities
          • High
          • Low
          • Medium
          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Deep Clean
          For an invigorating deep clean
          White
          Removes surface stains

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          • 1 AdaptiveClean
          • 1 InterCare standard
          Charger
          1
          Handles
          1 FlexCare Platinum
          Travel case
          1
          Antibacterial tongue spray
          2oz
          Tongue brush
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Platinum gray

        • Cleaning performance

          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Performance
          Removes up to 10x more plaque*
          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Pressure sensor
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks***
          Display
          Illuminated display
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Ingredients

          Antibacterial tongue spray
          0.09% CPC, Zytex

        • Expiration

          After opened
          6 months
          Shelf life
          36 months

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          3 week battery life

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • * Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
            • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
