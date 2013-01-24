Search terms
Deep, gentle cleaning
With FlexCare Platinum, even the deepest clean is gentle enough to protect your teeth and gums. Thanks to the AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor, you get maximum plaque removal and a gentle experience however you brush. See all benefits
Old habits can be hard to break, except when you're brushing with next generation FlexCare Platinum. Thanks to the innovative AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor that are at the core of our adaptive cleaning technology, even hard-to-reach trouble spots become easy to care for. The bristles of the AdaptiveClean brush head curve around your teeth and gums for up to 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal. If you're brushing too hard, the pressure sensor makes the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so you can be gentle to your gums while being tough on plaque.
Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, this brush head can follow every curve. It offers up to 4x more surface contact and up to 10x more plaque removal along the gum line and between teeth. As the brush tracks along the gum line, it absorbs any excessive brushing pressure you might apply so you can be gentle on gums however you brush.
You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum toothbrush will. If you apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently vibrate so you know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.
With three intensity settings and three cleaning modes, FlexCare Platinum offers optimal comfort as you get a truly deep clean. If you need to pay extra attention to trouble spots, the three-minute Deep Clean mode delivers exceptional results. Use Clean mode for a superb everyday clean, or White mode for stain removal. Set the intensity to Low, Medium or High according to your personal preference.
Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.
In healthy patients, up to 80% of oral malodor comes from the tongue. But most patients don't clean it, and those who do typically use a manual toothbrush, which isn't designed to clean the tongue.
Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ pairs sonic technology and the antibacterial strength of Philips Sonicare BreathRx Tongue Spray to target the primary cause of oral malodor. Innovative tongue brush with 240 elastomer MicroBristles to clean deep around papillae. 31,000 vibrations per minute help break up tongue coating and sweep away debris and bacteria. Alcohol-free tongue spray with cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) and ZytexTM to neutralize VSC gasses, in a thick, concentrated formula that lubricates the tongue for a gentle clean.
At over 31,000 strokes per minute, next generation FlexCare Platinum delivers a superior clean that you'll both see and feel. The dynamic cleaning action of our sonic technology drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line. As your FlexCare Platinum brush gently massages the gums, it stimulates blood circulation and helps to dislodge plaque. You get a powerful yet gentle clean that delivers clinically proven results.
