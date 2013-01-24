Adaptive cleaning technology for a deep yet gentle clean

Old habits can be hard to break, except when you're brushing with next generation FlexCare Platinum. Thanks to the innovative AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor that are at the core of our adaptive cleaning technology, even hard-to-reach trouble spots become easy to care for. The bristles of the AdaptiveClean brush head curve around your teeth and gums for up to 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal. If you're brushing too hard, the pressure sensor makes the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so you can be gentle to your gums while being tough on plaque.