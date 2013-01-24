Search terms
Reveal their habits for improved brushing routines
The new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected, powered by Smart Sensor Technology, reveals your patients’ brushing habits and helps coach them into a better oral care routine.
Three smart sensors send personalized brushing data to the Philips Sonicare app. Location sensor shows patients where they’re brushing too little for better coverage. Scrubbing sensor helps guide patients to reduce scrubbing for optimized technique and a deeper, more gentle clean. Pressure sensor tracks brushing pressure and gently pulsates the handle to tell patients when to adopt a softer touch.
A personalized 3D mouth-map provides post-brushing analysis so patients can track and refine their routine and identify trouble spots that require extra attention.
The Touch-Up feature displays customized guidance based on actual brushing data in order to immediately address missed areas.
Based on advice from their dental professional, patients can highlight and address areas on the personalized mouth-map in need of extra care due to plaque buildup, gum recession or another issue.
Using actual brushing time and pressure, the brush head monitor alerts patients in three months or less when it’s time to replace their brush head, ensuring continued effectiveness for the best results possible.
The Philips Sonicare app maintains a running history of a patient’s personalized brushing data, allowing them to easily review performance and set daily and long-term goals. After 30 days, patients can generate an in-app progress report summarizing their brushing performance, with the added option of sharing reports with their dental professional via email.
The BrushPacer tracks brushing through six segments of the mouth for a complete clean, while the SmarTimer ensures that patients brush for the full two-minutes as recommended by dental professionals.
Soft, flexible sides made of rubber allow the bristles to conform to the unique shape of patients’ teeth and gums to provide up to 4x more surface contact*. The brush head’s flexibility helps the bristles gently track along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure. Enhanced sweeping motion delivers a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas*. Proven to remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas*.
Extra-long, high-density bristles reach deeper between teeth to help remove significantly more plaque* interproximally. Ideal for patients with bleeding gums or increased risk of gum inflammation.
With three modes, Clean, White and Deep Clean, and three intensity settings, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected provides a customized experience for optimal comfort.
When fully charged, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected retains enough battery life for up to three weeks of use. And with the travel case and charger, on-the-go brushing is easy.
Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses (E. coli, HSV1, H.A.)
