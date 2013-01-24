Sonicare DiamondClean rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Ultimate cleaning, superior results
Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultimate cleaning, superior results
Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.
Ultimate cleaning, superior results
Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultimate cleaning, superior results
Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.
Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial
Philips shop price
Total:
Sonicare DiamondClean rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial
DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.
Includes the stain-removing White mode, clinically proven to whiten teeth in as little as one week.
Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.
Innovative glass charger and station for home use, plus portable charging case with laptop-ready USB and wall plug for travel.
When on, unique backlight indicates selected mode. When off, display becomes invisible for a clean look.
When fully charged, DiamondClean has enough battery life for three weeks of regular use.
Modes
Items included
Design and finishing
Cleaning performance
Ease of use
Technical specifications
Service
Power