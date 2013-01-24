Home
    Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
      -{discount-value}

      Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

      The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care. Five high-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalized feedback and coaching. See all benefits

        Sonic electric toothbrush with app

        Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

        Feel confident, with 100% coverage

        • Personalized coaching
        • Smart brush head sensors
        • Smart brush head recognition
        • 5 modes, 3 intensities
        Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

        Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

        Click on the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head to experience our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact*** and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

        Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

        Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

        Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*

        Remove up to 100% more stains** in just 3 days

        Remove up to 100% more stains** in just 3 days

        Click on the W3 Premium White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal your whitest smile. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to remove up to 100% more stains in just three days.**

        Enjoy long-lasting fresh breath

        Enjoy long-lasting fresh breath

        Click on the TongueCare+ tongue brush to gently remove odor causing bacteria from the pores of your tongue. Its 240 specially designed MicroBristles get between all your tongue's ridges and grooves to remove bacteria and debris that lead to bad breath. Team with our antibacterial BreathRx tongue spray for superior cleaning and super fresh breath.

        Guides you to brush and highlights missed areas

        Guides you to brush and highlights missed areas

        The Philips Sonicare app lets you know when you’ve achieved a thorough clean, and coaches you to be a better, more mindful brusher.

        Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

        Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

        If you happen to miss a spot while brushing your teeth, your app's TouchUp feature will show you. You can then go back for a second pass, and be confident you are getting a complete clean, every time.

        Start taking better care of your trouble areas

        Start taking better care of your trouble areas

        Any trouble areas your dentist has pointed out? We'll highlight them on your in-app 3D mouth map, and remind you to pay extra attention to these areas.

        Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

        Alerts you if you're pressing too hard

        You might not notice when you brush too hard, but your DiamondClean Smart will. If you use too much pressure, the light ring on the end of your handle will flash. This is a gentle reminder to ease off the pressure, and let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

        Guides you to reduce your scrubbing

        Guides you to reduce your scrubbing

        With an electric toothbrush, you let the brush do the work. We've built a scrubbing sensor into your handle as a gentle reminder to reduce scrubbing. This way, you can improve your technique and get a gentler, more effective clean.

        Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings

        Brush heads automatically select the optimal settings

        Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. A microchip in your brush head tells your DiamondClean Smart which one you're using. So if you click on a gum-care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity to provide a gentle yet effective care for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.

        Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head

        Make sure you're getting the most from your brush head

        Brush heads wear-out over time and become less effective at removing plaque. With smart brush head recognition you'll never lose track of when to replace your brush head. Your toothbrush tracks how long and hard you've brushed with each brush head, and will alert you when it's time to replace. You can also monitor the lifetime of your brush heads in the Philips Sonicare app, and even order replacements so you're never caught short.

        Choose from 5 modes and 3 intensity settings

        Choose from 5 modes and 3 intensity settings

        DiamondClean Smart comes with five modes which cover a range of brushing needs: Clean mode is for exceptional daily cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums, and Tongue Care is the perfect mode for cleaning your tongue. It breaks up tongue debris and sweeps away bad-breath bacteria. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.

        Premium charging glass and travel case

        Premium charging glass and travel case

        Charging a toothbrush has never been so effortless. Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder after brushing, and it instantly starts charging. Not only does your glass charge fit stylishly into your bathroom, it also doubles as a rinsing glass. Enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge. Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically when you're on the go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Deep Clean+
          For an invigorating deep clean
          Gum Health
          Special attention to molars
          TongueCare+
          For long lasting clean breath
          White+
          To remove surface stains
          3 intensities
          • High
          • Medium
          • Low

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 DiamondClean Smart
          Brush heads
          • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
          • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
          • 1 W3 Premium White
          • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
          Glass charger
          1
          Travel case
          Premium travel case

        • BrushSync Mode Pairing

          C3 Premium Plaque Control
          Pairs with Clean mode
          G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
          Pairs with Gum Health mode
          W3 Premium White brush head
          Pairs with White+ mode
          TongueCare+ tongue brush
          Pairs with TongueCare mode

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
          iOS compatibility
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • with iOS7 or higher

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Rose gold

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 10x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Up to 7x healthier gums****
          Whitening benefits
          Up to 100% less stains*****
          Pressure feedback
          • Ring lights up in purple
          • Vibrates handle to alert user
          TouchUp
          Ensures 100% coverage
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          Location sensor
          Tracks & improves coverage
          Scrubbing sensor
          Guides to reduce scrubbing
          3D mouth map
          Highlights trouble areas
          TouchUp
          To address missed spots

        • Ease of use

          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brush head recognition
          Syncs with optimal mode
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up
          Battery indicator
          Illuminated icon indicates battery life
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          14 days******

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

              • than a manual toothbrush
              • * as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste
              • * compared to DiamondClean
              • *** in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks
              • **** after 3 days of use in White+ mode vs a manual toothbrush
              • ***** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
