USB charging travel case and charging glass

It's easy for patients to take their DiamondClean Smart anywhere and everywhere with the new premium USB charging case. After placing their toothbrush in the case, they connect it to a laptop via USB or plug into a wall socket. Thanks to the charger code component, their charging cable will always be with them. Using the charger glass, patients simply place their Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the glass to charge. It can also be used to rinse after brushing. From a full charge, patients can enjoy two weeks of regular use.