Personalized coaching and feedback

Smart sensor technology

Sends brushing data to the Philips Sonicare app, providing personalized coaching and feedback in real-time. Your patients get a clear picture of their brushing habits.

Coaching

Location sensor

Scrubbing sensor

Pressure sensor

Location sensor

Shows patients where they’re brushing to help avoid missed spots, giving them 100% coverage every time they brush

Scrubbing sensor

Pressure sensor

Location sensor

Scrubbing sensor

Helps guide patients to reduce scrubbing for optimized technique and an effective, gentler clean

Pressure sensor

Location sensor

Scrubbing sensor

Pressure sensor

Provides visual and vibration feedback, alerting patients when too much pressure is applied.

Superior results for all your patients’ needs

High performance brush heads

• Enhanced sweeping motion for a superior clean



• Up to 10x better plaque removal*

*vs. a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas

• Extra soft edge bristles target plaque at the gumline



• Up to 7x healthier gingiva*

*vs. a manual toothbrush

• Central stain removal bristles whiten and polish



• Up to 5x more stain removal*

*vs. a manual toothbrush using a leading whitening toothpaste

• Flexible micro bristles remove bacteria buildup



• Designed for cleaning the soft and porous surface of the tongue

Intuitive brushing

With Smart Brush Head Recognition technology, a microchip in the brush head prompts the handle to optimize your patients’ brushing performance and provide accurate replacement reminders.

Smart brush head mode pairing

Smart brush head replacement reminders

Automatically selects the optimal mode and intensity level for the ultimate results.

Smart brush head replacement reminders

Effectiveness is tracked based on brushing time and pressure, alerting patients when it’s time to replace a brush head on both the handle and app screen.

App features

3D mouth-map

Provides post-brushing analysis so patients can track and refine their routine over time, and identifies trouble spots that require extra attention

TouchUp feature

Provides customized guidance, giving patients the opportunity to go back for a second pass and immediately address missed spots

Focus areas

Patients can highlight areas on their personalized mouth map in need of extra care, reminding them to track trouble spots each time they brush

Coaching

The Sonicare app has content that is personalized to each patient's habits and brushing results. This approach utilizes positive reinforcement to keep patients motivated to maintain good oral health between dental appointments and helps to educate, motivate and empower your patients

Brush head monitor

The effectiveness of each brush head is tracked based on brushing time and pressure, alerting patients within three months or less when it's time to replace a brush head so they continue to get the best results

Goal-setting

Patients can set standard or custom goals, easily review their performance and track their progress over time

Progress reports

Patients can generate an in-app progress report that summarizes their brushing history and email it to their dental professional should they choose

Bonus items

Product features

Product features

Bluetooth®

wireless technology

Connects the toothbrush handle and microchip-enabled smart brush heads to the Philips Sonicare app on the patient’s smartphone, where brushing data is stored.

Premium plaque control brush head.

Our deepest cleaning brush head. With soft, flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth’s surface to remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas vs. manual brushing.

Premium Gum Care brush head

Our best brush head for improving gum health. Clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation in just two weeks vs. manual brushing.

Premium White brush head

Our best brush head for removing stains. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to give patients 5x whiter teeth in just three days vs. manual brushing.

TongueCare+ brush head

With 240 rubber MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of your tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria build-up and drive our bacteria-killing BreathRx tongue spray deeper.

Modes and intensities

Five modes (Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, Tongue Care) and three intensity settings provide a customized brushing experience for optimal comfort.

Pressure indicator light

A purple light ring at the bottom of the brush handle illuminates to provide an immediate visual warning when too much pressure is being applied.

Light ring and vibration warning

Glass charger

Stylish induction charger/brush handle storage for home use.

Travel case, USB charger

Makes brushing and charging on the go easy.

BrushPacer feature and Smartimer

Encourage thorough brushing of each segment of the mouth and reinforce the recommended brushing time of two minutes.

Battery life

When fully charged, the toothbrush handle has enough battery life for 14 days of regular use.

Bonus items

The dental professional exclusive package includes: 1 DiamondClean compact brush head, a Philips Zoom whitening pen and a BreathRx whitening toothpaste sample.

Brush head replacement light

Icon on the handle lights up when it’s time to replace the brush head.

Brush head replacement light

Smart sensor technology

Location, Pressure and Scrubbing sensors tract brushing performance so patients can receive personalized guidance in real time.

Philips Sonicare app

Connects to the brush handle. Stores brushing data and provides feedback and coaching.