Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    ReActiv Recumbent bike

    PTE4000CR/37
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Designed to easily get on and go Designed to easily get on and go Designed to easily get on and go
      -{discount-value}

      ReActiv Recumbent bike

      PTE4000CR/37

      Designed to easily get on and go

      The 4.0 R's low step entry welcomes users with limited mobility. Along with features for enhanced comfort, the 4.0 R's reclined positioning provides a comfortable ride for users of all abilities.

      ReActiv Recumbent bike

      Designed to easily get on and go

      The 4.0 R's low step entry welcomes users with limited mobility. Along with features for enhanced comfort, the 4.0 R's reclined positioning provides a comfortable ride for users of all abilities.

      Designed to easily get on and go

      The 4.0 R's low step entry welcomes users with limited mobility. Along with features for enhanced comfort, the 4.0 R's reclined positioning provides a comfortable ride for users of all abilities.

      ReActiv Recumbent bike

      Designed to easily get on and go

      The 4.0 R's low step entry welcomes users with limited mobility. Along with features for enhanced comfort, the 4.0 R's reclined positioning provides a comfortable ride for users of all abilities.

      Similar products

      See all reactiv

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ReActiv

        ReActiv

        Recumbent bike

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Designed to easily get on and go

        Great for users with limited mobility

        Maintain your desired heart rate

        Maintain your desired heart rate

        Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the program adjusts the speed and incline accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programs gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.

        Each pedal is slightly inverted for optimal foot angle

        Each pedal is slightly inverted for optimal foot angle

        For comfortable foot angle and cycling motion, pedals are inverted 2-degrees and feature optimal biomechanics.

        Seat moves forward and back, and reclines for comfort

        Seat moves forward and back, and reclines for comfort

        Oversized, padded seat with lumbar support provides a comfortable fit for a wide variety of users. The seat allows for fore/aft and seat back angle adjustments.

        No electrical is needed. Pedaling motion powers the console

        Self-generating power allows the 4.0 R to be placed virtually anywhere in a commercial or paramedic facility. This energy saving feature also meets UL in the United States, and European standards, CE and EN957, for environmentally conscious facilities.

        The generator contributes to smoother performance

        The magnetic resistance system provides a smooth, comfortable ride, as well as consistent application and replication of resistance levels. It also provides quiet operation and reduces the need for routine maintenance because there are not brake pads creating heat and friction on the flywheel.

        Intensity-based program using METs as the benchmark

        The ReActiv series features an innovative METs program that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated resistance adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watt input.

        Bluetooth-based receiver is compatible with HR straps

        The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked real-time via Bluetooth with heart rate monitoring chest straps.

        LED display and clear overlay enhance user interaction

        The new LED console features a big, easy-to-read dot matrix display, two windows at the bottom, and one message window on top for readouts. This includes calories, distance, pulse, and many indicators according to users' program selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify color contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programs, and more.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compliance

          Certifications
          • CE Class SA
          • EN957
          • UL (Commercial grade)

        • Brake

          Type
          Magnetic resistance system

        • Power AC

          Volts
          Generator

        • Applicable connectivity

          ANT+
          Yes
          Bluetooth (FTMS)
          Yes

        • USB port

          Charging
          No

        • Accessory set

          Adjustable crank arm
          Optional

        • Built-in HR receiver

          Type
          • ANT+
          • Bluetooth

        • CSAFE

          Yes
          -

        • Fan

          Yes
          3 speed levels

        • Hand pulse

          Yes
          -

        • Max user weight

          lbs
          350
          kg
          159

        • Programs

          include
          • Custom
          • Hill
          • HR Auto pilot
          • Interval
          • Manual
          • METs
          • Plateau
          • VO2
          • HR 65%
          • HR 80%
          • HR Interval

        • Resistance

          level
          1 to 40

        • Start resistance

          watts
          10

        • Work rate

          watts
          10 to 750

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top