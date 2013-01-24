Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    ReActiv Treadmill

    PTE4000CT/37
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Stands up to the miles Stands up to the miles Stands up to the miles
      -{discount-value}

      ReActiv Treadmill

      PTE4000CT/37

      Stands up to the miles

      The 4.0 T answers to a wide range of user's needs compared to regular treadmills. Featuring extended handrails, incline and decline, low starting speed and innovative programs, this model is versatile and reliably built for commercial uses.

      ReActiv Treadmill

      Stands up to the miles

      The 4.0 T answers to a wide range of user's needs compared to regular treadmills. Featuring extended handrails, incline and decline, low starting speed and innovative programs, this model is versatile and reliably built for commercial uses.

      Stands up to the miles

      The 4.0 T answers to a wide range of user's needs compared to regular treadmills. Featuring extended handrails, incline and decline, low starting speed and innovative programs, this model is versatile and reliably built for commercial uses.

      ReActiv Treadmill

      Stands up to the miles

      The 4.0 T answers to a wide range of user's needs compared to regular treadmills. Featuring extended handrails, incline and decline, low starting speed and innovative programs, this model is versatile and reliably built for commercial uses.

      Similar products

      See all reactiv

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ReActiv

        ReActiv

        Treadmill

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Stands up to the miles

        Robust construction with sophisticated programs

        Intuitive, easy-to-read display and USB charging for phones

        Intuitive, easy-to-read display and USB charging for phones

        The new LED console features a big, easy-to-read dot matrix display, and three windows for readouts. This includes many indicators according to users' program selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify color contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programs, and more. The USB port also allows trickle charging for cell phones.

        Front and rear motors allow true up and downhill walking

        Front and rear motors allow true up and downhill walking

        With lift motors located at the front and rear of the deck, the walking surface replicates true uphill and downhill exercise to incorporate different muscle groups and tendons than flat walking. Incline and decline adjusts in 0.5 percent increments to fine-tune the program.

        The full length handrails maximize safety

        The full length handrails maximize safety

        This treadmill is ideal for users who have challenges with balance, coordination and mobility, or individuals who are less sure of themselves on a treadmill. The handrails span the length of the generous 22" x 60" walking surface for improved balance and better user confidence.

        Maintain your desired heart rate

        Maintain your desired heart rate

        Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the program adjusts the speed and incline accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programs gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.

        Start from 0.3mph with precise increments of 0.1 mph

        Small speed increments make this treadmill ideal for users of all ages, as well as users seeking recovery through physical activities. Unlike commercial treadmills, precise and small speed increments allow better safety and gait monitoring under the guidance of professionals. The belt speed, as low as 0.3 mph for starters, accommodates even the most deconditioned users.

        Bluetooth-based receiver is compatible with HR straps

        The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked real-time via Bluetooth with heart rate monitoring chest straps.

        Intensity-based program using METs as the benchmark

        The ReActiv series features an innovative METs program that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated grade adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watt input.

        Technical Specifications

        • Max user weight

          lbs
          440
          kg
          200

        • Power AC

          Volts
          • AC 100-120V for North America
          • AC 200-240V for EMEA

        • Belt/Deck

          inches
          22 x 60
          cm
          56 x 153

        • Compliance

          Certifications
          • CE Class SA
          • EN957
          • UL (Commercial grade)

        • Applicable connectivity

          ANT+
          Yes
          Bluetooth (FTMS)
          Yes

        • Grade range

          percentage
          - 5.0% to 15%

        • Motor spec

          HP
          4

        • Speed range

          mph
          0.3 to 12 in 0.1 increment
          km/h
          0.48 to 20 in 0.1 increment

        • Stride surface

          inches
          22x60

        • USB port

          Charging
          Yes (2.0 A)

        • Built-in HR receiver

          Type
          • ANT+
          • Bluetooth

        • CSAFE

          Yes
          -

        • Fan

          Yes
          3 speed levels

        • Hand pulse

          Yes
          -

        • Programs

          include
          • Custom
          • Hill
          • HR Auto pilot
          • Interval
          • Manual
          • METs
          • Plateau
          • 5K
          • Air force
          • Army
          • Coast guard
          • CTT
          • Gerkin
          • HR 65%
          • HR 80%
          • HR Interval
          • Marines
          • Navy
          • Peb
          • WFI

        • Start speed

          mph
          0.3
          km/h
          0.48

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top