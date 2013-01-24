Home
    ReCare Recumbent bike

    PTE7000MR/37
    Strengthen knees and ankles without the impact
      ReCare Recumbent bike

      PTE7000MR/37

      ReCare Recumbent bike

      ReCare Recumbent bike

        Strengthen knees and ankles without the impact

        With real time feedback

        The display is easy-to-read for metrics

        The display is easy-to-read for metrics

        Large, bright LED windows are easy for patients and clinicians to view important workout data at a glance.

        The seat and pedal adjustments are numbered

        The seat and pedal adjustments are numbered

        Patients can document their bike set up using the indexed seat distance and crank adjustments. With documented numbers, you can easily reposition these features suitable for your next exercise or rehabilitation session.

        Displays workout data

        Displays workout data

        Patients and clinicians can quickly see essential, real-time performance feedback. Real-time streaming of patients' data is also available for clinicians to download. Windows display time, rotations per minute, watts, calories, METs, heart rate, and power.

        Adjust crank length to fit range of motion

        To help patients with limited mobility or injuries, the pedals can be moved along the crank to accomodate range of motion as small as 15 degrees. Smaller degrees render smaller circular lower body motions, so that patients can complete a full 360 degree stroke during rehabilitation. Cranks are indexed for keeping track of how far patients have improved, as well as for precise repetition.

        The seat rotates 360 degrees and adjusts forward and back

        The padded seat features contoured curves for the best stability and comfort. This helps people with limited strength and those who need assistance to position themselves better while seated. The seat moves forward and back to accommodate different heights, as well as reclines for various hip angles.

        Console measures strength input on left and right sides

        For asymmerical patients who need to work on strengthening a weaker leg, the symmetry program allows clinicians to keep record and measure improvement as their patients progress.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compliance

          Certifications
          • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14
          • ANSI/AAMI
          • ES60601-1:2005+A2 (R2012) +A1
          • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
          • EN 60601-1-2:2015
          • IEC 60601-1:2015+A1:2012
          • EN 60601-1:2006
          • +A1:2013, +A12:2014
          • EN ISO 20957:2013
          • MDD 93/42/EEC Class Im,
          • NB: 0123

        • Max user weight

          lbs
          440

        • Net weight

          lbs
          180
          kg
          82

        • Overall dimensions

          inches
          55.1x32.6x46.8
          cm
          140x83x119

        • Power AC

          Volts
          AC 100-240V

        • Drive train

          Heavy-duty
          • 8 groove poly-V belt
          • with spring-loaded idlers

        • CSAFE

          Yes
          -

        • Hand pulse

          Yes
          -

        • Programs

          include
          • Custom
          • Hill
          • HR
          • Interval
          • Manual
          • Plateau
          • Symmetry
          • VO2
          • Isokinetic
            Isokinetic speed-based resistance (from 25 to 100 RPM)

        • Resistance

          level
          1 to 50
          type
          Magnetic resistance system

        • Start resistance

          watts
          5

        • Work range

          watts
          5 to 750

