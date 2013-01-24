Search terms
Strengthen knees and ankles without the impact
The 7.0 R Recumbent bike sets the standard for providing both comfort and effective exercises. The rotating seat allows users to easily get on and off the bike. Patients can be positioned properly for exercises.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Recumbent bike
Large, bright LED windows are easy for patients and clinicians to view important workout data at a glance.
Patients can document their bike set up using the indexed seat distance and crank adjustments. With documented numbers, you can easily reposition these features suitable for your next exercise or rehabilitation session.
Patients and clinicians can quickly see essential, real-time performance feedback. Real-time streaming of patients' data is also available for clinicians to download. Windows display time, rotations per minute, watts, calories, METs, heart rate, and power.
To help patients with limited mobility or injuries, the pedals can be moved along the crank to accomodate range of motion as small as 15 degrees. Smaller degrees render smaller circular lower body motions, so that patients can complete a full 360 degree stroke during rehabilitation. Cranks are indexed for keeping track of how far patients have improved, as well as for precise repetition.
The padded seat features contoured curves for the best stability and comfort. This helps people with limited strength and those who need assistance to position themselves better while seated. The seat moves forward and back to accommodate different heights, as well as reclines for various hip angles.
For asymmerical patients who need to work on strengthening a weaker leg, the symmetry program allows clinicians to keep record and measure improvement as their patients progress.
