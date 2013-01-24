Home
    ReCare Neurological pedal set

    PTE7010MA/37
    • Added Stability for all patients Added Stability for all patients Added Stability for all patients
      ReCare Neurological pedal set

      PTE7010MA/37

      Added Stability for all patients

      The 2.1 Neurological pedal set gives accessibility for patients with foot and ankle movement limitations. Patients can improve motor learning, range of motion, and strength building especially for patients with neurological conditions.

      Added Stability for all patients

      The 2.1 Neurological pedal set gives accessibility for patients with foot and ankle movement limitations. Patients can improve motor learning, range of motion, and strength building especially for patients with neurological conditions.

        Added Stability for all patients

        Gain extra support for feet & ankles

        Hook and loop fastening straps keep feet firmly in place

        Hook and loop fastening straps keep feet firmly in place

        Heel cup and hook and loop straps secure foot placement. Allows users with foot and ankle limitations to benefit from a cycling workout.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory set

          set
          1

        • Balance

          -
          Weighted

        • Product material

          -
          ABS plastic

        • Thread size

          inches
          Standard 9/16" thread

