    ReCare Hand / wrist stabilization set

    PTE7030MA/37
    • Added stability for users Added stability for users Added stability for users
      Added stability for users

      This accessory allows patients with impaired grip strength to experience upper body conditioning with a firm grip. With fewer pressure points, neurological patients with decreased grip strength can enjoy the benefits of ReCare steppers.

      Added stability for users

      This accessory allows patients with impaired grip strength to experience upper body conditioning with a firm grip. With fewer pressure points, neurological patients with decreased grip strength can enjoy the benefits of ReCare steppers.

        Added stability for users

        Help to get stable and correct hand position

        Glove-like fit secures hand to handle

        Glove-like fit secures hand to handle

        Padded for comfort, the hand wrap secures hands with hook and loop fastener. It fits like a glove and helps to keep hands in proper positioning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory set

          set
          1

        • Adjustment

          -
          Hook and loop straps

        • Product material

          -
          Neoprene foam rubber

