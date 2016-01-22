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Use decision tools
Help choosing a plan
Whether you are looking for more benefits information or need help deciding which medical plan is right for you, we have the tools you need to consider your options.
Whether you are looking for more benefits information or need help deciding which medical plan is right for you, we have the tools you need to consider your options.
The Enrollment Decision Aid from Truven Health Analytics compares your 2016 projected total costs for your 2016 medical plan options.
The Enrollment Decision Aid from Truven Health Analytics compares your 2016 projected total costs for your 2016 medical plan options.
Know prescription costs before you order. Find the estimated cost of your prescription drugs under the ABHPs and the PPO Plan. (Available to those covered by a BCBS, Acclaim or University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) medical plan.)
Know prescription costs before you order. Find the estimated cost of your prescription drugs under the ABHPs and the PPO Plan.
(Available to those covered by a BCBS, Acclaim or University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) medical plan.)
Before you schedule non-emergency treatment, compare providers and costs in your area for more than 500 procedures. (Available for those covered by a BCBS medical plan.)
Before you schedule non-emergency treatment, compare providers and costs in your area for more than 500 procedures.
(Available for those covered by a BCBS medical plan.)
The hospital you select can have a direct impact on the care you receive and your procedure results. Blue Cross and Blue Shield has developed the Blue Distinction Centers® recognition program to identify hospitals with proven expertise in delivering specialty care, including Bariatric Surgery, Cardiac Care, Complex and Rare Cancers, Knee and Hip Replacement, Spine Surgery and Transplants. To learn more about Centers in your area, visit www.bluecrossma.com/bluedistinction. (Available for those covered by a BCBS medical plan.)
The hospital you select can have a direct impact on the care you receive and your procedure results. Blue Cross and Blue Shield has developed the Blue Distinction Centers® recognition program to identify hospitals with proven expertise in delivering specialty care, including Bariatric Surgery, Cardiac Care, Complex and Rare Cancers, Knee and Hip Replacement, Spine Surgery and Transplants.
To learn more about Centers in your area, visit www.bluecrossma.com/bluedistinction.
(Available for those covered by a BCBS medical plan.)
Trained professionals can help you understand your medical plan options, compare your options with your spouse’s medical plan options and answer questions. Sometimes it helps to talk things through – and Health Advocate is here to support you, at no cost. Call 866-695-8622, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
Trained professionals can help you understand your medical plan options, compare your options with your spouse’s medical plan options and answer questions. Sometimes it helps to talk things through – and Health Advocate is here to support you, at no cost.
Call 866-695-8622, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
You are now exiting the Philips United States (US) site and entering the Philips global site. This content is intended for a global audience. It may not apply to the US and should not be interpreted as meeting US standards, executive orders or regulations.Continue
You are now exiting the Philips United States (US) site and entering the Philips global site. This content is intended for a global audience. It may not apply to the US and should not be interpreted as meeting US standards, executive orders or regulations.Continue
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