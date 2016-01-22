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Use decision tools

Help choosing a plan

Help choosing a plan

 

Whether you are looking for more benefits information or need help deciding which medical plan is right for you, we have the tools you need to consider your options. 

Truven Health Analytics

The Enrollment Decision Aid: compare medical plan costs.

 

The Enrollment Decision Aid from Truven Health Analytics compares your 2016 projected total costs for your 2016 medical plan options.

 

 

  • If you are enrolled in a Philips Blue Cross Blue Shield, UPMC or Acclaim medical plan in 2015, you’ll receive a personalized letter, mailed to your home, during the week of October 12, 2015. The letter includes a comparison based on your historical claims paid from July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2015.
  • If you are not enrolled in a Philips BCBS, UPMC or Acclaim medical plan, or have less than twelve months of continuous claims data, or were hired on or after July 15, 2015, you’ll receive a letter mailed to your home with instructions on how to access the online tool.
  • If you want to access the online tool to change the assumptions, visit the online Enrollment Decision Aid, accessible through Benefits Central (go to the HR Portal – access links below – and click the Benefits Central icon in the application launcher).

CVS/caremark Prescription Cost Tool

CVS Caremark Prescription Cost Tool

 

Know prescription costs before you order. Find the estimated cost of your prescription drugs under the ABHPs and the PPO Plan.

 

 

(Available to those covered by a BCBS, Acclaim or University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) medical plan.)

BCBS Cost Comparison Tool

BCBS Cost Comparison Tool

 

Before you schedule non-emergency treatment, compare providers and costs in your area for more than 500 procedures.

 

 

(Available for those covered by a BCBS medical plan.)

Blue Distinction Center

Blue Distinction Centers for Specialty Care Program

The hospital you select can have a direct impact on the care you receive and your procedure results. Blue Cross and Blue Shield has developed the Blue Distinction Centers® recognition program to identify hospitals with proven expertise in delivering specialty care, including Bariatric Surgery, Cardiac Care, Complex and Rare Cancers, Knee and Hip Replacement, Spine Surgery and Transplants.

 

To learn more about Centers in your area, visit www.bluecrossma.com/bluedistinction.

 

(Available for those covered by a BCBS medical plan.)

 

Health Advocate

Help and support: call Health Advocate.

 

Trained professionals can help you understand your medical plan options, compare your options with your spouse’s medical plan options and answer questions. Sometimes it helps to talk things through – and Health Advocate is here to support you, at no cost.

 

Call 866-695-8622, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Philips HR Portal

 

For more details about benefits offered by Philips, click on the Benefits tab of the HR Portal.

 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are now exiting the Philips United States (US) site and entering the Philips global site. This content is intended for a global audience. It may not apply to the US and should not be interpreted as meeting US standards, executive orders or regulations.

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are now exiting the Philips United States (US) site and entering the Philips global site. This content is intended for a global audience. It may not apply to the US and should not be interpreted as meeting US standards, executive orders or regulations.

Continue

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