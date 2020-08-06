California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please contact us at contact form.



California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), we are providing the following details regarding the categories of Personal Information that we collect, use and disclose about California residents. Under the CCPA, “Personal Information” is information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked with a particular California resident or household.