California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please contact us at contact form.
California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), we are providing the following details regarding the categories of Personal Information that we collect, use and disclose about California residents. Under the CCPA, “Personal Information” is information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked with a particular California resident or household.
We collect Personal Information from:
We collect, and have collected within the preceding 12 months, the following categories of Personal Information as listed in the CCPA:
We have disclosed the following categories of Personal Information as listed in the CCPA to third parties for our operational business purposes within the preceding 12 months:
We have disclosed these categories of Personal Information to: our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers; third parties, to permit them to send you marketing communications, consistent with your choices; third-party sponsors of sweepstakes, contests and similar promotions; and your connections associated with your social media account, to other website users and to your social media account providers, in connection with the social sharing you choose to use.
We have not sold Personal Information, as “sale” is defined in the CCPA.
If you are a California resident, you may request that we:
To make a request for the disclosures or deletion described above, please contact us at contact form or 866-309-3263. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
You have the right to be free from unlawful discrimination for exercising your rights under the CCPA.