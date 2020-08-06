Home
Last updated on 6 August 2020
Philips Electronics Nederland B.V., Boschdijk 525, 5621JG, Eindhoven, the Netherlands or its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”) wants you to be familiar with how we collect, use and disclose Personal Data. This Privacy Notice is meant to help you understand our privacy practices, including what Personal Data we collect, why we collect it, what we do with it, and how we protect it, as well as your individual rights.
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year.  If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please contact us at contact form.
 

California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), we are providing the following details regarding the categories of Personal Information that we collect, use and disclose about California residents.  Under the CCPA, “Personal Information” is information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked with a particular California resident or household. 

Sources of Personal Information

We collect Personal Information from:

  •  Our interactions with you, such as through our websites, surveys, emails, social media, and any other online or offline interactions, such as when you contact us via phone or attend one of our events; and
  •  Through our affiliates, publicly available online sources and joint marketing partners.

Categories of Personal Information Collected

We collect, and have collected within the preceding 12 months, the following categories of Personal Information as listed in the CCPA:

 

  • Identifiers, such as name, contact information, IP address and other online identifiers;
    • Personal information, as defined in the California customer records law, such as name, contact information and payment card number;
    • Characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law, such as age, race, religion, sex, primary language, and health;
    • Commercial information, such as transaction information and purchase history;
    • Internet or network activity information, such as browsing history and interactions with our website;
    • Geolocation data, such as device location;
    • Audio, electronic, visual and similar information, such as call and video recordings; and
    • Inferences drawn from any of the Personal Information listed above to create a profile about, for example, an individual’s preferences, behaviour and characteristics.

Use of Personal Information 

We use these categories of Personal Information for the purposes of operating, managing, and maintaining our business, providing our products and services, and accomplishing our business purposes and objectives, as described above under “What personal data do we collect and for what purpose?”

Disclosure of Personal Information 

We have disclosed the following categories of Personal Information as listed in the CCPA to third parties for our operational business purposes within the preceding 12 months:

  • Identifiers, such as name, contact information, IP address and other online identifiers;
    • Personal information, as defined in the California customer records law, such as name, contact information and payment card number;
    • Characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law, such as age, race, religion, sex, primary language, and health;
    • Commercial information, such as transaction information and purchase history;
    • Internet or network activity information, such as browsing history and interactions with our website;
    • Geolocation data, such as device location;
    • Audio, electronic, visual and similar information, such as call and video recordings; and
    • Inferences drawn from any of the Personal Information listed above to create a profile about, for example, an individual’s preferences, behaviour and characteristics.

We have disclosed these categories of Personal Information to: our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers; third parties, to permit them to send you marketing communications, consistent with your choices; third-party sponsors of sweepstakes, contests and similar promotions; and your connections associated with your social media account, to other website users and to your social media account providers, in connection with the social sharing you choose to use.

We have not sold Personal Information, as “sale” is defined in the CCPA.

Individual Rights and Requests

If you are a California resident, you may request that we:
 

  • Disclose to you the following information covering the 12 months preceding your request:
    • The categories of Personal Information we collected about you and the categories of sources from which we collected such Personal Information;
    • The specific pieces of Personal Information we collected about you;
    • The business or commercial purpose for collecting (if applicable) Personal Information about you; and
    • The categories of Personal Information about you that we otherwise shared or disclosed, and the categories of third parties with whom we shared or to whom we disclosed such Personal Information (if applicable).
  • Delete Personal Information we collected from you.
     

To make a request for the disclosures or deletion described above, please contact us at contact form or 866-309-3263. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
 

You have the right to be free from unlawful discrimination for exercising your rights under the CCPA.
