Everything we do is inspired by you and your commitment to care. Like you, we see growing patient populations and the emergence of new technologies as opportunities to improve the health and well-being of more people. We exist to support you with the innovative, sustainable solutions that you need to deliver your high standard of care.
See how Philips CT solutions use smart technology to enhance diagnostic confidence and help overcome clinical complexity and workflow challenges.
Just launched
AI in practice - Shaping the future of healthcare now
New findings in the 2026 Future Health Index show AI is helping clinicians expand capacity, reduce burnout and deliver better care for more people amid rising demand, workforce shortages and increasing costs.
Delivering essential care to rural America
We are helping to transform rural healthcare by partnering to build sustainable, evidence-based programs. Through prevention, chronic disease management, workforce empowerment, and innovative solutions, we make rural healthcare accessible.
Get support for your healthcare products
Quickly and easily find the information you need to keep your healthcare organization and operations running smoothly. Or connect directly with a rep!
eCommerce and online shopping
Our healthcare online stores make quick work of ordering for your organization’s e-commerce needs. With online-only promotions and contractual pricing unique to professional organizations, and easy, direct shopping for home AED customers, we’re making buying online more convenient and efficient.
Thank you for joining us! We’re reflecting on an inspiring HIMSS.
At Philips, our services and solutions empower providers with data‑driven insights and AI‑enabled workflows that support clinical decisions and strengthen operational efficiency. Couldn’t attend? See more!
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Disclaimer
Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions. Results in other cases may vary.
Philips healthcare: Innovative medical solutions - Philips