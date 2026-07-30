Healthcare is evolving rapidly—and so are we. This year, Philips introduces a new fleet of CT systems designed to help you confidently navigate rising demand, staffing pressures and growing clinical complexity. From breakthrough AI-enabled capabilities and streamlined workflows to scalable solutions for every care setting, our newest portfolio is engineered to help you achieve more with every scan. Every innovation reflects our relentless commitment to advancing CT for you—helping enhance diagnostic confidence, elevate patient care, improve operational performance and future-proof your investment. Backed by industry-leading service and support, our new CT fleet is ready to help you meet today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities.