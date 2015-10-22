At Philips, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. We aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.
As a technology company, we – and our brand licensees – innovate for people with one consistent belief: there’s always a way to make life better.
We have a proud heritage of ground-breaking innovation that stretches back over 130 years. Meaningful innovation – focused on our customers’ needs – remains at the heart of everything we do.
~9% of sales
invested in R&D
in 2025
~9% of sales
~50%
software/data science focus in R&D in 2025
50,500
patent rights
#1 company
for MedTech patent filings
with European Patent Office in 2025
Clarivate Top
100 Global Innovator ™
13th year in a row
~9% of sales
invested in R&D
in 2024
~50%
software/data science focus in R&D in 2024
#1 company
for MedTech patent filings with European Patent Office in 2025
50,500
patent rights
Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator ™
13th year in a row
As a responsible company, we operate sustainably, to high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards. We continue to embed sustainability ever deeper in the way we do business – in our own operations and beyond, together with our partners.
A diverse and inclusive workplace
The continued success of our company depends on every employee feeling valued, respected, and empowered to contribute fully.
We are a diverse team made up of some 67,300 individuals across over 100 countries, all with different backgrounds, perspectives and experiences.
We value these differences – they’re what make creativity and innovation flourish.
We want Philips to be the best place to work for people who share our passion.
Over 130 years of people-focused innovation
Products come and go... Technologies change... But Philips is still about one thing: Creating meaningful innovation that improves people’s health and well-being
Delivering innovation that matters to you
At Philips, we want people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. We are a technology company that cares about people and the planet.
Inspiring us to improve further
You are now exiting the Philips United States (US) site and entering the Philips global site. This content is intended for a global audience. It may not apply to the US and should not be interpreted as meeting US standards, executive orders or regulations.Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.