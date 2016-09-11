hall of fame

Meet Katherine Moehrke, Document Control Manager, who provides essential quality checks and control to ensure all documentation and products are efficiently and correctly released in compliance with regulations.Click here to learn more
Meet Ling Xiao Yun, Post Market Surveillance Manager, Shanghai, making a real difference to people’s lives.Click here to learn more
Meet Vanja Hommes, Head of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs at Philips, who helps design products of the highest standard.Click here to learn more
Meet Sarah Xu, Senior Regulatory Affairs Specialist at Philips in Beijing, China, making a real difference to people’s lives.Click here to learn more
Meet Xin Li, Senior Quality System Manager at Philips, responsible for establishing and maintaining quality systems for medical imaging products in China.Click here to learn more
Meet Hugo Weusten, Senior Director of Quality & Regulatory Systems, IGT Systems at Philips, who assures that quality & compliance remain at the top of agenda.Click here to learn more
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You are now exiting the Philips United States (US) site and entering the Philips global site. This content is intended for a global audience. It may not apply to the US and should not be interpreted as meeting US standards, executive orders or regulations.Continue
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