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Hall of fame
hall of fame

Hall of fame


One of the most pleasing aspects of working for Philips is that everyone within the business recognises that quality is a vital necessity.

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Case studies

  • Katherine Moehrke - Document Control Manager

    Katherine Moehrke - Document Control Manager

    Meet Katherine Moehrke, Document Control Manager, who provides essential quality checks and control to ensure all documentation and products are efficiently and correctly released in compliance with regulations.

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  • Ling Xiao Yun – Post Market Surveillance

    Ling Xiao Yun – Post Market Surveillance

    Meet Ling Xiao Yun, Post Market Surveillance Manager, Shanghai, making a real difference to people’s lives.

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  • Vanja Hommes - Head of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs

    Vanja Hommes - Head of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs

    Meet Vanja Hommes, Head of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs at Philips, who helps design products of the highest standard.

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  • Sarah Xu - Senior Regulatory Affairs Specialist

    Sarah Xu - Senior Regulatory Affairs Specialist

    Meet Sarah Xu, Senior Regulatory Affairs Specialist at Philips in Beijing, China, making a real difference to people’s lives.

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  • Xin Li - Senior Quality System Manager

    Xin Li - Senior Quality System Manager

    Meet Xin Li, Senior Quality System Manager at Philips, responsible for establishing and maintaining quality systems for medical imaging products in China.

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  • Hugo Weusten - Senior Director of Quality &amp; Regulatory

    Hugo Weusten - Senior Director of Quality & Regulatory

    Meet Hugo Weusten, Senior Director of Quality & Regulatory Systems, IGT Systems at Philips, who assures that quality & compliance remain at the top of agenda.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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